AIRLINK 197.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.27 (-1.62%)
BOP 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
CNERGY 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.81%)
FCCL 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.81%)
FFL 16.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.4%)
FLYNG 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.43%)
HUBC 134.03 Decreased By ▼ -4.16 (-3.01%)
HUMNL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
KEL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.65%)
KOSM 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.2%)
MLCF 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.87%)
OGDC 218.23 Decreased By ▼ -4.31 (-1.94%)
PACE 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.7%)
PAEL 41.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-3.99%)
PIAHCLA 16.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1%)
PIBTL 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
POWER 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.19%)
PPL 185.93 Decreased By ▼ -2.83 (-1.5%)
PRL 41.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-4.62%)
PTC 24.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.29%)
SEARL 104.65 Decreased By ▼ -5.77 (-5.23%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.94%)
SSGC 40.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.06%)
SYM 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.8%)
TELE 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.3%)
TPLP 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-6.14%)
TRG 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.29%)
WAVESAPP 11.30 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.03%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.81%)
YOUW 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
BR100 12,109 Decreased By -110.5 (-0.9%)
BR30 36,598 Decreased By -719.6 (-1.93%)
KSE100 115,042 Decreased By -802.6 (-0.69%)
KSE30 36,200 Decreased By -276.6 (-0.76%)
Jan 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-22

Agile Project Management & Scrum: SSUET holds training session

Recorder Report Published 22 Jan, 2025 06:06am

KARACHI: Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) organized a high-profile training session on Agile Project Management and Scrum which is specifically designed to enhance the Final Year Project (FYP) supervision approach.

The training focused on transforming FYP into market-ready products. President of SSUET Alumni Association Asad Ullah Chaudhry was the distinguished trainer for this session.

Dean Faculty of Computing & Applied Science, Prof Dr Muhammad Asif said that the primary objective of the training is to transform our approach to final year projects, implement agile methodologies and project supervision, develop strategies to convert student projects into market-ready products, and enhance project management skills among faculty members.

This initiative will mark a significant step toward elevating FYP standards and outcomes.

The renowned Trainer, Asad Ullah Chaudhry, said that Agile Project Management is a methodology emphasizing flexibility and responsiveness.

It promotes iterative progress through collaborative teams and frequent feedback, while Scrum is a popular framework within Agile, designed for managing complex projects. It divides projects into time-boxed iterations called sprints.

Chaudhry pointed out that Agile emphasizes customer collaboration, ensuring products meet user needs. Agile promotes continuous delivery, enhancing responsiveness to market demands.

Agile Project Management and Scrum can lead to enhanced team morale and productivity. With its focus on adaptability, Agile continues to transform how software is developed, creating an environment conducive to innovation and efficiency.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SSUET training session Agile Project Management and Scrum

Comments

200 characters

Agile Project Management & Scrum: SSUET holds training session

Gas cost equalisation: SNGPL seeks support of Petroleum Div

KP demands Re1/unit hike: NHP: centre-provinces row reignites

LoS extension stays pending: Chinese firm agrees to delay Kohala project

Curbs on non-filers a must to bring black money into documented regime

NA panels says concerned at some clauses of Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill

Rs1.2bn losses emerge: PECO board clears 5-year accounts backlog

Gwadar airport set to reshape economic landscape: PM

Winding up of PTB: Aurangzeb urged to revisit decision

Punjab CM launches ‘largest’ business finance scheme

Senate body told: Pakistan not executing death penalty due to GSP Plus conditions

Read more stories