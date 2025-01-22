Agile Project Management & Scrum: SSUET holds training session

KARACHI: Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) organized a high-profile training session on Agile Project Management and Scrum which is specifically designed to enhance the Final Year Project (FYP) supervision approach.

The training focused on transforming FYP into market-ready products. President of SSUET Alumni Association Asad Ullah Chaudhry was the distinguished trainer for this session.

Dean Faculty of Computing & Applied Science, Prof Dr Muhammad Asif said that the primary objective of the training is to transform our approach to final year projects, implement agile methodologies and project supervision, develop strategies to convert student projects into market-ready products, and enhance project management skills among faculty members.

This initiative will mark a significant step toward elevating FYP standards and outcomes.

The renowned Trainer, Asad Ullah Chaudhry, said that Agile Project Management is a methodology emphasizing flexibility and responsiveness.

It promotes iterative progress through collaborative teams and frequent feedback, while Scrum is a popular framework within Agile, designed for managing complex projects. It divides projects into time-boxed iterations called sprints.

Chaudhry pointed out that Agile emphasizes customer collaboration, ensuring products meet user needs. Agile promotes continuous delivery, enhancing responsiveness to market demands.

Agile Project Management and Scrum can lead to enhanced team morale and productivity. With its focus on adaptability, Agile continues to transform how software is developed, creating an environment conducive to innovation and efficiency.

