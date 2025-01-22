AIRLINK 197.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.27 (-1.62%)
BOP 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
CNERGY 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.81%)
FCCL 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.81%)
FFL 16.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.4%)
FLYNG 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.43%)
HUBC 134.03 Decreased By ▼ -4.16 (-3.01%)
HUMNL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
KEL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.65%)
KOSM 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.2%)
MLCF 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.87%)
OGDC 218.23 Decreased By ▼ -4.31 (-1.94%)
PACE 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.7%)
PAEL 41.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-3.99%)
PIAHCLA 16.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1%)
PIBTL 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
POWER 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.19%)
PPL 185.93 Decreased By ▼ -2.83 (-1.5%)
PRL 41.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-4.62%)
PTC 24.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.29%)
SEARL 104.65 Decreased By ▼ -5.77 (-5.23%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.94%)
SSGC 40.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.06%)
SYM 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.8%)
TELE 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.3%)
TPLP 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-6.14%)
TRG 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.29%)
WAVESAPP 11.30 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.03%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.81%)
YOUW 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
BR100 12,109 Decreased By -110.5 (-0.9%)
BR30 36,598 Decreased By -719.6 (-1.93%)
KSE100 115,042 Decreased By -802.6 (-0.69%)
KSE30 36,200 Decreased By -276.6 (-0.76%)
Jan 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-22

Elahi skips hearings of 2 cases

Recorder Report Published 22 Jan, 2025 06:06am

LAHORE: PTI President Chaudhry Pervez Elahi on Tuesday skipped hearings of two corruption cases pending before as many courts against him citing medical reasons.

An accountability court summoned the witnesses of the NAB on January 24.

While anti-corruption court delayed the indictment of Pervez Elahi till February 4 in a case of illegal appointments on the Punjab Assembly.

Earlier, a counsel of Elahi filed written applications before an accountability court and a special court for anti-corruption seeking one-time exemption from personal appearance.

The lawyer also presented a medical certificate of Pervez Elahi before the courts.

He said the former chief minister was suffering from back and rib pain, and doctors advised him to rest.

Both the courts allowed the request and adjourned the hearings against the former chief minister.

In the illegal appointment case, former principal secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti and other suspects appeared before court.

The court remarked that the indictment process must proceed and directed Pervez Elahi to appear on the next hearing.

In the reference of awarding contracts to blue-eyed contractors the NAB alleged that Muhammad Khan Bhatti being the principal secretary to then Punjab chief minister Pervez Elahi manoeuvred the award of contracts in favour of blue-eyed contractors in connivance with other suspects.

It said Pervez Elahi being chief minister Punjab approved full payment to the contractors even before the commencement of construction work only to receive kickbacks.

The bureau alleged that the money from the corruption committed by Muhammad Khan Bhatti had been transferred into the bank accounts of Pervez Elhai and his son Moonis Elahi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pervez Elahi court cases PTI president Illegal appointments case

Comments

200 characters

Elahi skips hearings of 2 cases

Gas cost equalisation: SNGPL seeks support of Petroleum Div

KP demands Re1/unit hike: NHP: centre-provinces row reignites

LoS extension stays pending: Chinese firm agrees to delay Kohala project

Curbs on non-filers a must to bring black money into documented regime

NA panels says concerned at some clauses of Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill

Rs1.2bn losses emerge: PECO board clears 5-year accounts backlog

Gwadar airport set to reshape economic landscape: PM

Winding up of PTB: Aurangzeb urged to revisit decision

Punjab CM launches ‘largest’ business finance scheme

Senate body told: Pakistan not executing death penalty due to GSP Plus conditions

Read more stories