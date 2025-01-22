Elahi skips hearings of 2 cases

LAHORE: PTI President Chaudhry Pervez Elahi on Tuesday skipped hearings of two corruption cases pending before as many courts against him citing medical reasons.

An accountability court summoned the witnesses of the NAB on January 24.

While anti-corruption court delayed the indictment of Pervez Elahi till February 4 in a case of illegal appointments on the Punjab Assembly.

Earlier, a counsel of Elahi filed written applications before an accountability court and a special court for anti-corruption seeking one-time exemption from personal appearance.

The lawyer also presented a medical certificate of Pervez Elahi before the courts.

He said the former chief minister was suffering from back and rib pain, and doctors advised him to rest.

Both the courts allowed the request and adjourned the hearings against the former chief minister.

In the illegal appointment case, former principal secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti and other suspects appeared before court.

The court remarked that the indictment process must proceed and directed Pervez Elahi to appear on the next hearing.

In the reference of awarding contracts to blue-eyed contractors the NAB alleged that Muhammad Khan Bhatti being the principal secretary to then Punjab chief minister Pervez Elahi manoeuvred the award of contracts in favour of blue-eyed contractors in connivance with other suspects.

It said Pervez Elahi being chief minister Punjab approved full payment to the contractors even before the commencement of construction work only to receive kickbacks.

The bureau alleged that the money from the corruption committed by Muhammad Khan Bhatti had been transferred into the bank accounts of Pervez Elhai and his son Moonis Elahi.

