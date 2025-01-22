AIRLINK 197.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.27 (-1.62%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-22

PBIT hosts session with Jeanologia representatives

Recorder Report Published 22 Jan, 2025 07:27am

LAHORE: The Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) met with representatives of Jeanologia, a renowned Spanish company specializing in sustainable textile technologies to advance sustainable solutions for Pakistan’s small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

According to the PBIT on Tuesday, the PBIT, under the leadership of Chairman Muhammad Muntaha Ashraf, hosted an engaging session with representatives from Jeanologia.

The meeting focused on equipping Pakistan’s SMEs in the textile sector with eco-friendly innovations, including advanced laser and ozone technologies, to reduce water and chemical consumption in production processes.

While addressing the meeting, PBIT Chairman Muhammad Muntaha Ashraf emphasized the pressing need to align Pakistan’s textile SMEs with global sustainability standards to enhance their competitiveness in international markets.

He highlighted that empowering SMEs with these cutting-edge technologies would support sustainable growth and open doors to better export opportunities for Pakistani exporters.

Additionally, he stressed the importance of assisting the SME sector in purchasing machinery from the Spanish company to achieve this goal. “Providing access to such innovative technologies can significantly bolster the capacity of our exporters to meet international demands,” he stated.

Jeanologia’s technologies, successfully implemented in countries like Mexico, India, and Tunisia, offer SMEs access to cutting-edge solutions through collaborative financing models. Inspired by these success stories, the Chairman proposed developing similar financing frameworks in Pakistan to ensure cost-effective adoption by businesses of all sizes.

“The adoption of sustainable practices is crucial for the growth and innovation of Pakistan’s SMEs, which form the backbone of our economy. Empowering them with the right tools will drive progress and position them competitively in global markets,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

