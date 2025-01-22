Controlling smuggling

EDITORIAL: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s call for enhanced technological measures to check smuggling is not only timely but also indispensable, marking a delayed yet pivotal stop towards securing the country’s economic stability.

Smuggling, an entrenched menace, bleeds the economy by draining tax revenues, undermining local industries, and fostering illicit networks. And the use of technology in combating it cannot be overstated.

Modern border control systems, such as advanced surveillance drones, automated cargo scanners, and integrated data analytics platforms, can dramatically enhance the capacity of law enforcement agencies. Everybody knows that in today’s interconnected world, smuggling networks leverage sophisticated methods to evade detection.

Countering such ingenuity demands an equally advanced, tech-driven response. This is where the prime minister’s vision aligns with global best practices, as many countries battling smuggling have achieved remarkable success through the deployment of cutting-edge technology.

However, while the focus on technology is a step in the right direction, it alone cannot resolve the systemic issues that allow smuggling to thrive. Smuggling, particularly on the scale observed in Pakistan, is not merely the work of a few rogue elements. Its persistence points to a deeper, more troubling reality: the involvement — or at the very least, the negligence — of certain elements within the very institutions tasked with preventing it.

The problem of institutional collusion must be confronted head-on. Smuggling corridors do not operate in a vacuum. For every illegal consignment that crosses the border, there is likely someone within the enforcement apparatus turning a blind eye, whether motivated by personal gain, coercion, or systemic inefficiency. If these internal vulnerabilities are not addressed, even the most sophisticated technologies will fail to produce the desired outcomes.

Investigating and rooting out collusion must, therefore, be as high a priority as investing in technological upgrades. A robust mechanism to monitor and audit the actions of customs, border security, and other enforcement personnel is imperative.

Furthermore, anti-smuggling efforts must include strict penalties for those found complicit in such activities, alongside incentives for honest service. This will not only strengthen accountability but also restore public confidence in the system.

Another crucial aspect of tackling smuggling is addressing the socioeconomic drivers that fuel it. High import duties, inflation, and limited access to legal trade channels often push individuals toward smuggling as a means of survival.

A comprehensive anti-smuggling strategy must therefore also include reforms to make legitimate trade more accessible and profitable. Reducing tariff disparities, streamlining customs procedures, and fostering cross-border trade agreements are necessary steps in this regard.

The prime minister’s initiative to curb smuggling through technology must also be complemented by greater regional cooperation. Smuggling, particularly along porous borders, is rarely a unilateral activity.

Collaborative efforts with neighbouring countries to share intelligence and coordinate border patrols can significantly enhance the efficacy of Pakistan’s efforts. Bilateral agreements and joint task forces can play a pivotal role in dismantling smuggling networks that operate across borders.

Therefore, while the emphasis on deploying technology to combat smuggling is commendable, it is not the final solution.

The fight against smuggling requires a multi-pronged approach: rigorous enforcement aided by technology, accountability within enforcement agencies, socioeconomic reforms to reduce incentives for smuggling, and regional collaboration.

By addressing these aspects with equal vigour, the government can move beyond short-term gains and achieve lasting progress in eradicating this scourge. The PM has set the tone; now it is up to all stakeholders to ensure that these efforts are sustained and expanded.

