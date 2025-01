KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 40.816 billion and the number of lots traded was 36,318.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 21.179 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 6.461 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 5.979 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.866 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.156 billion), Silver (PKR 1.045 billion), Natural Gas (PKR 546.317 million), Copper (PKR 533.662 million), Aluminium (PKR 459.890 million), SP 500 (PKR 279.892 million), DJ (PKR 146.752 million), Brent (PKR 54.543 million),Japan equity (PKR 54.341 million) and Palladium (PKR 52.843 million).

