India’s equity benchmarks set to open little changed

India’s benchmark indexes are set for a muted start on Tuesday, as caution prevailed after U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans for trade tariffs on neighbouring countries within hours of taking office.

The GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,413.5 as of 7:51 a.m. IST, indicating that the blue-chip Nifty 50 tab will open near Monday’s close of 23,344.75.

Other Asian markets were little changed after Trump said his administration was mulling imposing 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada as soon as Feb. 1, dousing investors’ hopes of a delay after they had been cheering the brief mention of tariffs in the inauguration speech.

The Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex rose about 0.6% each on Monday, led by gains in private lender Kotak Mahindra Bank and IT firm Wipro on their better-than-expected quarterly earnings report.