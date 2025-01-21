PER 2023-24: Transmission cos told to implement Nepra’s advice

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has directed transmission companies in public sector at provincial level and one private sector to implement recommendations issued in Performance Evaluation Report (PER) 2023-24.

In letters to CEO, Punjab Grid Company Limited (PGCL), CEO Sindh Transmission and Despatch Company (STDC), CEO, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transmission and Grid System Company (Private Limited) and CEO, Fatima Energy Limited (FEL), Lahore, NEPRA stated that its recommendations uploaded on the website on December 10, 2024 are available.

Based on the performance of transmission licensees during the FY 2023-24, the following improvements of transmission network are recommended to be implemented by them.

1- Grid Code Compliance: All Transmission Licensees and System Operator (SO) must ensure full compliance with the new Grid Code (2023), including submission of detailed Annual Reliability Assessments and Improvement Reports (ASRAIR).

2- Strengthen Contractor Oversight: Transmission licensees must implement performance-based contracts, with penalties for delays caused by poor contractor performance. Regular contractor performance reports should be submitted to the M&E department, and contractors should provide guarantees for project quality and timeliness.

3- Environmental Control Measures: Transmission licensees must adopt rigorous environmental control measures to prevent asset deterioration from pollution. Anti-pollution insulators and regular cleaning of equipment in high-pollution areas should be mandated. Periodic maintenance standards must be enforced.

4- Cyber Security Compliance: with increasing cyber threats, transmission licensees must comply with Nepra’s cybersecurity regulations and implement a robust cybersecurity framework. Regular vulnerability assessments, compliance with ISO/IEC 27001 standards, and regular audits must be conducted.

5- Routine Maintenance & Fault Detection: Transmission licensees should implement strict maintenance schedules for critical transmission lines and substations. Advanced fault-detection systems such as Wide Area Monitoring (WAM) and Phasor Measurement Units (PMUS) should be used for real-time issue resolution, supported by a centralized maintenance system wherever, applicable.

6- Renewable Energy Integration: Transmission licensees should develop a Renewable Energy Integration Plan that outlines infrastructure upgrades, grid flexibility measures, and energy storage solutions to accommodate renewable sources. Real-time data monitoring and dynamic line rating systems should be implemented for better integration.

Nepra has directed the four transmission line licencees to implement the recommendations and submit compliance report in this regard within 30 days.

