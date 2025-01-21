H1 textile group exports up 9.67pc to $9.08bn YoY

ISLAMABAD: The country’s textile group exports increased by 9.67 per cent in first half (July-December) of the current fiscal year 2024-25 and remained at $9.084 billion as compared to $8.283 billion during the same period of last fiscal year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said.

The data of exports and imports released by PBS revealed that the country’s overall exports during July-December 2024 (fiscal year 2024-25) totalled $16.639 billion (provisional) against $14.985 billion during the corresponding period of last year showing an increase of 11.04 per cent.

The exports in December 2024 totalled $2.919 billion (provisional) as compared to $2.833 billion in November 2024 showing an increase of 3.04 per cent and 3.44 per cent as compared to $2.822 billion in December 2023.

H1 textile exports grow 10pc YoY

The data showed that textile group exports increased by 5.55 per cent in December 2024 and remained at $1.477 billion as compared to $1.399 billion in December 2023 and increased by 1.11 per cent on month-on-month (MoM) when compared to $1.461 billion in November 2024.

Pakistani rice exports in July-December 2024 registered 14.50 per cent growth and stood at $1.875 billion when compared to $1.637 billion during the same period of last fiscal year.

Main commodities of exports during December, 2024 were knitwear (Rs108,941 million), readymade garments (Rs99,330 million), rice others (Rs86,797 million), bed wear (Rs71,252 million), cotton cloth (Rs41,388 million), sugar (Rs40,565 million), towels (Rs24,549 million), pharmaceutical products (Rs17,634 million), cotton yarn (Rs17,456 million) and made-up articles (excl towels and bedwear) (Rs16,404 million).

The imports during July–December 2024 (FY2024-25) totaled $27.842 million (provisional) as against $26.137 million during the corresponding period of last year showing an increase of 6.52 per cent.

The imports in December 2024 totaled $5.394 million (provisional) as compared to 4.500 million dollar in November 2024 showing an increase of 19.87 per cent over November 2024 and 16.38 per cent as compared to 4.635 million dollars in December 2023.

Main commodities of imports during December 2024 were petroleum products (Rs162,467 million), petroleum crude (Rs146,353 million), natural gas liquefied (LNG) (Rs96,290 million), electrical machinery and apparatus (Rs81,286 million), palm oil (Rs78,048 million), plastic materials (Rs65,636 million), mobile phones (Rs45,405 million), iron and steel (Rs41,961 million), raw cotton (Rs36,038 million) and pulses (leguminous vegetables) (Rs34,244 million).

