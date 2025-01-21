Al-Qadir Trust case verdict: PTI to file appeal in IHC: Salman Raja

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Salman Akram Raja on Monday said that we will file an appeal before the high court against the conviction of PTI’s founding chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in Al-Qadir Trust case on Tuesday (today) or the day after (tomorrow).

“We will file an appeal in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the Al-Qadir Trust case verdict”, said Raja, while talking to reporters outside the Adiala jail after the hearing of Toshakhana-II case against Khan and his wife at a makeshift court in jail.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Accountability Court on January 17 sentenced Khan to 14 years in prison and his wife Bushra Bibi to seven years in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

About the ongoing negotiation between the PTI and the government, he said that Khan has made it clear that if the government failed to announce the formation of a judicial commission to probe on May 9 and November 26 then PTI will not attend the next meeting.

Earlier, a special court adjourned the hearing of the Toshakhana-II case against Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, till January 26 due to the non-availability of the defence counsel. The court adjourned the hearing of the case till January 26.

