PM underscores need for providing ‘best facilities’ to pilgrims

ISLAMABAD: Since poor arrangements and complaints of irregularities during pilgrimages have become a norm, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif warned the authorities on Monday that any negligence during this year’s Hajj would not be tolerated.

The prime minister, while chairing a meeting to review Hajj preparations, was briefed on measures taken by the government pertaining to the pilgrimage so far.

He issued directives to the authorities to leave no stone unturned to facilitate the pilgrims, reiterating there is zero tolerance for any negligence.

According to an agreement signed recently by Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, 179,210 pilgrims from Pakistan would perform Hajj in 2025. The quota for pilgrims is divided equally between government and private schemes.

“No negligence will be tolerated in preparations for Hajj 2025. All necessary support and facilities will be ensured for Hajj pilgrims during Hajj 2025,” said PM Sharif.

He also directed the authorities to ensure transparency and merit in selecting Hajj assistants. He sought a detailed briefing on Hajj assistants’ responsibilities and the process through which they are appointed.

“The Hujjaj or pilgrims should be provided with the best training facilities for Hajj 2025,” he said, adding that special attention should be given to their accommodation, travel and other facilities.

Pakistan’s Hajj Policy 2025 allows pilgrims to make payments in instalments for the first time. Under this scheme, the first instalment of Rs200,000 is to be submitted with the application, the second instalment of Rs400,000 within 10 days of the balloting and the remaining amount is due by February 10 this year.

