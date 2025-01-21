AIRLINK 201.24 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.57%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.19%)
CNERGY 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
FCCL 35.36 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.52%)
FFL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
FLYNG 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.26%)
HUBC 138.19 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.57%)
HUMNL 14.07 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.81%)
KEL 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.02%)
KOSM 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
MLCF 46.31 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.51%)
OGDC 222.54 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.28%)
PACE 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
PAEL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.4%)
PIAHCLA 17.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
POWER 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
PPL 188.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-0.97%)
PRL 43.27 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.53%)
PTC 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.24%)
SEARL 110.42 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (3.77%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
SSGC 42.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.63%)
SYM 18.57 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.42%)
TELE 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (4.35%)
TRG 68.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
WAVESAPP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
WTL 1.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
BR100 12,220 Increased By 82.9 (0.68%)
BR30 37,317 Increased By 171.8 (0.46%)
KSE100 115,845 Increased By 572.7 (0.5%)
KSE30 36,476 Increased By 164.8 (0.45%)
Jan 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-21

PM underscores need for providing ‘best facilities’ to pilgrims

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 21 Jan, 2025 07:29am

ISLAMABAD: Since poor arrangements and complaints of irregularities during pilgrimages have become a norm, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif warned the authorities on Monday that any negligence during this year’s Hajj would not be tolerated.

The prime minister, while chairing a meeting to review Hajj preparations, was briefed on measures taken by the government pertaining to the pilgrimage so far.

He issued directives to the authorities to leave no stone unturned to facilitate the pilgrims, reiterating there is zero tolerance for any negligence.

According to an agreement signed recently by Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, 179,210 pilgrims from Pakistan would perform Hajj in 2025. The quota for pilgrims is divided equally between government and private schemes.

“No negligence will be tolerated in preparations for Hajj 2025. All necessary support and facilities will be ensured for Hajj pilgrims during Hajj 2025,” said PM Sharif.

He also directed the authorities to ensure transparency and merit in selecting Hajj assistants. He sought a detailed briefing on Hajj assistants’ responsibilities and the process through which they are appointed.

“The Hujjaj or pilgrims should be provided with the best training facilities for Hajj 2025,” he said, adding that special attention should be given to their accommodation, travel and other facilities.

Pakistan’s Hajj Policy 2025 allows pilgrims to make payments in instalments for the first time. Under this scheme, the first instalment of Rs200,000 is to be submitted with the application, the second instalment of Rs400,000 within 10 days of the balloting and the remaining amount is due by February 10 this year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif hajj pilgrims

Comments

200 characters

PM underscores need for providing ‘best facilities’ to pilgrims

PER 2023-24: Transmission cos told to implement Nepra’s advice

Total debt stands at Rs71.3trn, Aurangzeb tells NA

H1 textile group exports up 9.67pc to $9.08bn YoY

APTMA urges FBR to help rescue textile industry

BD keen to import sugar on G2G basis

ASPL: CCP approves 95.59pc share acquisition by Optimus

PM orders NHA to repair road fencing

Issue of gas shortage echoes in Senate

Govt rejects PTI’s judicial commissions demand

Kurram: LEAs take control before ‘clearance operation’

Read more stories