AIRLINK 201.24 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.57%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.19%)
CNERGY 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
FCCL 35.36 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.52%)
FFL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
FLYNG 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.26%)
HUBC 138.19 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.57%)
HUMNL 14.07 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.81%)
KEL 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.02%)
KOSM 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
MLCF 46.31 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.51%)
OGDC 222.54 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.28%)
PACE 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
PAEL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.4%)
PIAHCLA 17.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
POWER 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
PPL 188.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-0.97%)
PRL 43.27 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.53%)
PTC 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.24%)
SEARL 110.42 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (3.77%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
SSGC 42.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.63%)
SYM 18.57 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.42%)
TELE 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (4.35%)
TRG 68.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
WAVESAPP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
WTL 1.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
BR100 12,220 Increased By 82.9 (0.68%)
BR30 37,317 Increased By 171.8 (0.46%)
KSE100 115,845 Increased By 572.7 (0.5%)
KSE30 36,476 Increased By 164.8 (0.45%)
Jan 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-21

Forum upholds Rs500,000 fine on insurance company

Hamid Waleed Published 21 Jan, 2025 06:12am

LAHORE: An appellate forum has upheld a penalty of Rs500,000 imposed on an insurance company for violating various sections of the Insurance Ordinance.

The company was found to be non-compliant with regulations during an on-site inspection conducted in 2020. The inspection revealed violations of sections 12(1)(d) & (e), 12(4), 12(5), and 45(6) of the Ordinance.

According to details, an on-site inspection of the appellant (an insurance company) was conducted to assess compliance with the Insurance Ordinance. The inspection revealed several non-compliances, including violations of sections 12(1)(d) & (e), 12(4), 12(5), and 45(6) of the Ordinance. A show-cause notice was issued and the regulatory authority imposed a penalty of Rs500,000. The company filed an appeal against the penalty, citing force majeure events, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors.

The company cited force majeure events, such as urban flooding in the city, which resulted in the destruction of files and data. It also cited the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic which made it difficult to hold Board meetings and maintain proper records. Further, it explained that it had relocated its records to a new location due to the flooding, but did not obtain prior approval from the Board of Directors. It claimed that it had proactively implemented precautionary measures to mitigate potential future losses, including scanning and preserving digital copies of all documents but the regulatory authority had failed to provide adequate reasoning for imposing the substantial penalty. The relevant appellate forum upheld the penalty, finding that the company’s explanations did not justify the non-compliances. The forum emphasized the importance of regulatory compliance and maintained that the penalty was rightfully imposed.

According to the insurance experts, this decision serves as a reminder to insurance companies to adhere to regulatory requirements and maintain proper records to ensure the integrity and trustworthiness of their operations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

insurance company

Comments

200 characters

Forum upholds Rs500,000 fine on insurance company

PER 2023-24: Transmission cos told to implement Nepra’s advice

Total debt stands at Rs71.3trn, Aurangzeb tells NA

H1 textile group exports up 9.67pc to $9.08bn YoY

APTMA urges FBR to help rescue textile industry

BD keen to import sugar on G2G basis

ASPL: CCP approves 95.59pc share acquisition by Optimus

Aurangzeb leaves for Davos to attend WEF moot

Kurram: LEAs take control before ‘clearance operation’

Govt rejects PTI’s judicial commissions demand

Issue of gas shortage echoes in Senate

Read more stories