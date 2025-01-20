AIRLINK 201.24 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.57%)
Putin says open to Ukraine talks with Trump, hopes for ‘lasting peace’

AFP Published 20 Jan, 2025 08:10pm

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday he was open to talks on the Ukraine conflict with Donald Trump’s incoming US administration, adding he hoped any settlement would ensure “lasting peace”.

Trump is set to be sworn in for a historic second term as US president Monday, having promised to reach out to both sides and bring a swift end to the nearly three-year conflict.

“We are also open to dialogue with the new US administration on the Ukrainian conflict,” Putin said in televised remarks, congratulating the Republican on his upcoming inauguration.

Ukraine army officers held over failure to halt a Russian offensive

“As for the settlement of the situation itself, I want to emphasise that its goal should not be a brief truce… but a lasting peace based on respect for the legitimate interests of all people,” he added.

“We will, of course, fight for the interests of Russia, for the interests of the Russian people.”

Trump said last year that the Ukraine-Russia conflict was “dying to be settled” and that he would speak to both Moscow and Kyiv to avoid “World War III”.

Putin said he “welcomed” Trump’s desire to prevent a third world war.

“We certainly welcome this attitude and congratulate the president-elect of the United States on taking office,” he said.

