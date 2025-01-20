Ukraine army officers held over failure to halt a Russian offensive

KYIV: Three high-ranking Ukrainian military officials have been detained for alleged “inaction” that allowed Russian forces to seize parts of the eastern Kharkiv region last year, prosecutors said Monday.

Russian forces punched through into the northeastern territory last May in a surprise cross-border assault that saw Moscow create a “buffer zone” along the frontier between the warring countries.

The office of the Ukrainian prosecutor general said in a statement it had detained two generals for “inaction that led to seizure of part of Kharkiv region in 2024.”

The generals were formally notified they are being investigated for “negligence.”

A third official with the rank of colonel is being probed on the same charges, as well as for “abandoning the battlefield” without permission, a statement read.

The general prosecutor’s office said the three officials had been detained and posted images apparently showing officers arriving at the suspects’ homes.

The statement said the men’s negligence had resulted in the loss of Ukrainian weapons, territory and military personnel.