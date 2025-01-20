JI calls for resolving issues facing Balochistan

KARACHI: A seminar titled “the Burning Issues of Balochistan and their solutions” was held at the Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Sunday, where participants urged the government and establishment to revise their policies on Balochistan and ensure the safe return of missing persons.

Central Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeemur Rehman presided over the event and vowed that his party will continue advocating for Balochistan’s rights. He emphasised the need for addressing the grievances of the Baloch people, asserting that respecting and granting them their due rights will help foster patriotism. “By using force, you cannot win their respect or resolve the issues. Give the people of Balochistan their rightful share and within three months, they will be defending the nation’s borders.”

The JI leader criticised the lack of engagement with Balochistan’s genuine leadership, highlighting that addressing the province’s issues requires empathy and dialogue. He condemned the ongoing issue of missing persons, stressing the importance of upholding constitutional rights. “Under what law are people made to disappear? If someone has violated the law, they should face a fair trial in a court of law—not in so-called Kangaroo courts,” he remarked.

Highlighting Balochistan’s systemic neglect, he questioned why no mega projects, such as motorway connections between Quetta and Karachi or Islamabad, have been implemented in the province. He pointed out that the absence of proper infrastructure, such as a motorway on the Quetta-Karachi route, has led to over 8,000 fatalities in road accidents. “There’s a race of corruption in Balochistan, where resources are siphoned off by feudal lords. The province remains deprived despite contributing gas and minerals to the country.”

JI Balochistan Chief Maulana Hidayatur Rehman condemned the excessive use of force in the province, particularly during raids. He highlighted the cultural significance of respecting women in Baloch society, adding that the arrest and mishandling of female protestors are unacceptable.

Zahid Akhtar Baloch pointed out the injustice faced by a province that constitutes 40 percent of Pakistan’s landmass and contributes significantly to national resources. He stressed the urgent need to address these disparities.

Imtiaz Tariq of the Balochistan Union of Journalists described the challenges faced by journalists in the province, including restrictions on holding events without prior approval from the deputy commissioner. He criticised attempts to close down the Quetta Press Club, terming it an effort to suppress the voice of the people.

He lauded the movement initiated at the Karachi Press Club for Balochistan’s rights and pledged the support of the journalist community. The seminar called for action for all stakeholders to address Balochistan’s concerns through dialogue, justice, and respect.

