AIRLINK 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (1.77%)
BOP 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FCCL 34.83 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.17%)
FFL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.35%)
FLYNG 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2%)
HUBC 137.40 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (4.33%)
HUMNL 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
KEL 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.08%)
KOSM 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.31 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.26%)
OGDC 221.91 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (1.44%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
PAEL 42.97 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (3.44%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
POWER 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.99%)
PPL 190.60 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (1.86%)
PRL 43.04 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.33%)
PTC 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
SEARL 106.41 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (6.09%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SSGC 42.91 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.37%)
SYM 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.84%)
TELE 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TPLP 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.39%)
TRG 68.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.32%)
WAVESAPP 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.54%)
YOUW 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
BR100 12,137 Increased By 188.4 (1.58%)
BR30 37,146 Increased By 778.3 (2.14%)
KSE100 115,272 Increased By 1435.3 (1.26%)
KSE30 36,311 Increased By 549.3 (1.54%)
Jan 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-20

JI calls for resolving issues facing Balochistan

Recorder Report Published 20 Jan, 2025 05:31am

KARACHI: A seminar titled “the Burning Issues of Balochistan and their solutions” was held at the Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Sunday, where participants urged the government and establishment to revise their policies on Balochistan and ensure the safe return of missing persons.

Central Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeemur Rehman presided over the event and vowed that his party will continue advocating for Balochistan’s rights. He emphasised the need for addressing the grievances of the Baloch people, asserting that respecting and granting them their due rights will help foster patriotism. “By using force, you cannot win their respect or resolve the issues. Give the people of Balochistan their rightful share and within three months, they will be defending the nation’s borders.”

The JI leader criticised the lack of engagement with Balochistan’s genuine leadership, highlighting that addressing the province’s issues requires empathy and dialogue. He condemned the ongoing issue of missing persons, stressing the importance of upholding constitutional rights. “Under what law are people made to disappear? If someone has violated the law, they should face a fair trial in a court of law—not in so-called Kangaroo courts,” he remarked.

Highlighting Balochistan’s systemic neglect, he questioned why no mega projects, such as motorway connections between Quetta and Karachi or Islamabad, have been implemented in the province. He pointed out that the absence of proper infrastructure, such as a motorway on the Quetta-Karachi route, has led to over 8,000 fatalities in road accidents. “There’s a race of corruption in Balochistan, where resources are siphoned off by feudal lords. The province remains deprived despite contributing gas and minerals to the country.”

JI Balochistan Chief Maulana Hidayatur Rehman condemned the excessive use of force in the province, particularly during raids. He highlighted the cultural significance of respecting women in Baloch society, adding that the arrest and mishandling of female protestors are unacceptable.

Zahid Akhtar Baloch pointed out the injustice faced by a province that constitutes 40 percent of Pakistan’s landmass and contributes significantly to national resources. He stressed the urgent need to address these disparities.

Imtiaz Tariq of the Balochistan Union of Journalists described the challenges faced by journalists in the province, including restrictions on holding events without prior approval from the deputy commissioner. He criticised attempts to close down the Quetta Press Club, terming it an effort to suppress the voice of the people.

He lauded the movement initiated at the Karachi Press Club for Balochistan’s rights and pledged the support of the journalist community. The seminar called for action for all stakeholders to address Balochistan’s concerns through dialogue, justice, and respect.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Balochistan JI Hafiz Naeemur Rehman

Comments

200 characters

JI calls for resolving issues facing Balochistan

Panda Bond: Govt to raise $200m from Chinese investors: Aurangzeb

Regional Tax Office Sahiwal: Advisers approach FBR chief against tax officers

Privatisation of Discos: PM directs a two-pronged plan

APTMA urges govt to resolve RCET claims of LIEDA

KP govt decides to launch operation in Kurram

Telenor, Orion Towers: CCP to announce decision on PTCL’s acquisition soon

Principal Staff Officer of Armed Forces Division of BD visits Karachi

PM urged to impose ban on export of raw marble, granite

Al-Qadir Trust case: PTI all set to challenge verdict

Military courts: SC delists case against civilians’ trial

Read more stories