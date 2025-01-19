‘Mera Brand Pakistan’ inaugurated

KARACHI: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Saturday inaugurated the second edition of the “Mera Brand Pakistan” at Karachi’s Expo Centre on Saturday.

The two-day event has drawn participation from 500 Pakistani brands, with 400 stalls showcasing local products. A significant turnout of visitors, including families, women, and children, attended the expo, underscoring the growing public interest in supporting local businesses.

Prominent figures, including President of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Muhammad Jawed Bilwani, President of Pakistan Business Forum Karachi chapter, Sohail Aziz and Senior Vice President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Saqiab Fayaz, besides, JI Pakistan General Secretary, Ameerul Azeem also visited the event.

Naeemur Rehman highlighted the impact of the Israeli genocide in Gaza, which has sparked a global boycott movement against Israeli products. He commended the Pakistani public for their active participation in the campaign but criticized the country’s leadership for prioritizing foreign approval over the welfare of its citizens.

‘Mera Brand Pakistan’ set to boost economy: Motiwala

“Pakistan cannot achieve progress or development without shedding the mindset of foreign dependency,” he said, urging the youth to support JI in its mission to replace the current leadership with one that prioritizes national interests.

Naeem called on local brands to seize the opportunity created by the boycott of Israeli goods by improving product quality, reducing prices, and enhancing availability to better serve consumers. He urged the government to support local businesses by providing affordable electricity, subsidies and other facilities necessary for growth. “The majority of local brands have risen to the occasion and played a commendable role. However, some made the mistake of increasing prices, which was the wrong step at the wrong time,” he noted.

The JI chief praised the event organisers for their efforts to expand the initiative, doubling the number of stalls from 200 in the previous edition to 400 this year. He emphasised the importance of creating viable alternatives to Israeli products, calling it an effective measure against apartheid.

On the issue of Palestine, he strongly condemned Israeli atrocities, stating that the Zionist regime has killed over 48,000 Palestinians, the majority of whom were women and children. He accused the United States of sponsoring the genocide and criticized the inaction of the global Muslim bloc, despite its significant influence. “While people of conscience around the world, even in the US and Israel, protested against these atrocities, the Muslim world failed to take meaningful action,” he said.

Hafiz Naeem also lauded the Pakistani public for their solidarity with the Palestinian resistance movement, noting that Karachi alone witnessed marches attended by over five million people.

The “Mera Brand Pakistan” expo aims to promote self-reliance and local entrepreneurship, providing a platform for businesses to showcase their products while fostering a sense of national pride and economic independence.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025