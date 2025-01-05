‘Mera Brand Pakistan’ set to boost economy: Motiwala

KARACHI: Zubair Motiwala, Chief Executive, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) has lauded the concept of “Mera Brand Pakistan Expo” as an excellent initiative for the growth of Pakistan’s economy and the development of local brands.

President of the Pakistan Business Forum, Sohail Aziz, held a meeting with the Zubair Motiwala to extend the formal invitation for the upcoming “Mera Brand Pakistan Expo 2025”, scheduled to take place on January 18 and 19 at Karachi Expo Center. The General Secretary Pakistan Business Forum Karachi, Muhammad Amir Rafi, was also present at the occasion.

Motiwala said this exhibition is an outstanding platform for emerging and established brands to expand their reach and showcase their potential on a larger scale.

Expressing his full support, Motiwala assured that he would personally attend the event and collaborate with TDAP to set up a dedicated pavilion for the expo.

Sohail Aziz informed the Chief Executive of TDAP that approximately 300 local brands will be participating in the second edition of the “Mera Brand Pakistan Expo,” which is expected to draw a significant number of visitors.

He emphasized that this exhibition has become a key trademark event and serves as an ideal platform for local brands to expand their presence both in the domestic and international markets.

