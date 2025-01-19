Kurram admin orders setting up of camps for DPs

ISLAMABAD: Ahead of potential counter-terrorism operation in the restive region, the Kurram district administration, has ordered the establishment of temporary camps for displaced persons.

The directive, issued by Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Khan on January 17, instructed the relocation of over 1,000 families from areas in Lower Kurram, including Bagan, Mandori, Uchat, Charkhel, Chapri Paraw, and Chapri.

The district administration has decided in principle to kick start operation with forces against miscreants, trouble makers and lawless elements in six highly troubled areas of Lower Kurram including, Bagan, Uchet, Manduri, Chapri, Charkhel and Chapri Parawo.

The Kurram’s Deputy Commissioner’s letter, addressed to the KP Rehabilitation and Settlement Department, states that law enforcement agencies (LEAs) plan to carry out operations in these areas to counter terrorism. To facilitate the relocation, four sites in Thall have been proposed by the district administration for TDP camps.

These proposed sites include Government Boys Degree College, Government Technical College, an under-construction Rescue 1122 compound, and an under-construction judicial building, offering a total of 65 rooms and several halls to accommodate more than 1,000 displaced families.

A committee under the additional deputy commissioner has been notified to oversee the process, read the official notification.

The decision to use force against miscreants follows unabated violence in volatile Kurram district, where clashes over decades-old land disputes have intensified.

A November 21 ambush on a Parachinar-bound convoy in Bagan killed 50 people, sparking unrest in Lower Kurram, which claimed over 150 lives since then.

The most recent attack on January 17, claimed more than 10 lives including two soldiers and driver, when another convoy was ambushed in Bagan area. The hand-tied bodies of five drivers found a day after bore visible signs of torture during the custody.

Out of total 35 trucks in the convoy, only two returned safely, while several were looted or set to fire.

Meanwhile, locals continue to protest in Bagan area since past three weeks, with residents demanding compensation for damages and the reconstruction of their damaged town.

It is to be noted that Bagan’s bazaar, home to more than 500 shops and houses, was reportedly set ablaze following the November ambush on Peshawar-bound passenger convoy, killing over 50 including women and children. Local elder and peace Jirga member Haji Karim stated that no convoys will be allowed to proceed to Parachinar until these demands are met.

The prolonged closure of roads has led to worst humanitarian crisis in Parachinar and adjoins areas due to shortage of food, fuel, medicines and other essential items.

Efforts to send aid convoys have been repeatedly disrupted by violence. Sources privy to the situation revealed that preparations are being done to start operations in the restive villages as soon as residents shifted to TDP camps.

Security forces continue efforts to restore order in the volatile region, but challenges persist as tensions escalate.

