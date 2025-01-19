CBD Punjab expedites completion of route 47

LAHORE: The Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA) is expediting the completion of its flagship project, CBD Route 47, to enhance Lahore’s connectivity and urban mobility.

During a recent site visit, CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, reviewed the ongoing development work and instructed the technical team to ensure the project’s timely completion. He was joined by Executive Director Technical Riaz Hussain, Director Project Management Asif Iqbal, Director Architecture and Planning Sameer Aftab Sial, and Director Construction Asif Babar.

The team evaluated landscaping, hardscaping, and horticulture activities, while representatives from NESPAK and NLC provided a detailed briefing on the project’s advancements. They confirmed that the work is progressing as per the timelines set by Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025