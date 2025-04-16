AIRLINK 180.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.13%)
BOP 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
CNERGY 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.7%)
CPHL 101.51 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.1%)
FCCL 46.11 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.33%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.58%)
FLYNG 27.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
HUBC 141.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
KOSM 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
MLCF 61.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.24%)
OGDC 210.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.07 (-1.9%)
PACE 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.52%)
PAEL 46.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.13%)
PIAHCLA 17.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
POWER 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
PPL 170.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.56 (-1.48%)
PRL 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.47%)
PTC 23.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.03%)
SEARL 95.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.5%)
SSGC 40.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.64%)
SYM 14.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.39%)
TELE 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.49%)
TPLP 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.98%)
TRG 67.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.87%)
WAVESAPP 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.31%)
BR100 12,462 Decreased By -19.1 (-0.15%)
BR30 37,779 Decreased By -229.1 (-0.6%)
KSE100 116,636 Decreased By -139.3 (-0.12%)
KSE30 35,776 Decreased By -73.5 (-0.21%)
Apr 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: Rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Recorder Report Published 16 Apr, 2025 11:15am

The Pakistani rupee saw marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.11% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At 10:04am, the local currency was hovering at 280.25, a gain of Re0.32 against the US dollar.

On Tuesday, the rupee had closed the day at 280.57.

Internationally, the dollar clung to a small bounce on Wednesday, as investors took a breather from weeks of fairly fierce selling and markets stabilised to wait for progress on US trade talks.

Chinese first quarter GDP data and a batch of March economic indicators are due later in the session, though they will be backward-looking and US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak. The Bank of Canada meets later on Wednesday with a rate cut priced at about a 40% chance.

The euro, which reached three-year highs last week, has eased from a peak of $1.1474 to trade at $1.1311 in the Asia morning. It is up more than 4.5% this month and was overdue a pullback and there has also been little sign of substantive progress toward any deal to avoid heavy U.S. tariffs.

Sterling, however, stood out and notched a six-month high at $1.3254. Britain had been spared the most punitive U.S. levies and overnight U.S. Vice President JD Vance said there was a good chance a trade deal could be struck.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged lower on Wednesday, as shifting U.S. tariff policies fuelled uncertainty, prompting traders to weigh the potential impact of the U.S.-China trade war on economic growth and energy demand.

Brent crude futures eased 18 cents, or 0.3%, to $64.49 per barrel by 0315 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 16 cents, or 0.3%, to $61.17. Both benchmarks fell 0.3% on Tuesday.

Global oil demand is expected to grow at its slowest rate for five years in 2025 and U.S. production rises will also taper off, due to U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs on trading partners and their retaliatory moves, the International Energy Agency said on Tuesday.

SBP Pakistani rupee interbank market interbank rates Interbank closing rates Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank rate SBP data interbank rupee rate

Comments

200 characters

Intra-day update: Rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Jul-Feb FY25: LSM sector contracts 1.90pc

Held-up GST returns: FTO bars FBR from imposing penalties on registered persons

Pakistan, China agree to strengthen coordination, cooperation on maritime policies

Petrol prices kept unchanged

Trump says cost of almost all products including gasoline going down

Oil dips as markets assess trade war effects

‘Transaction being executed’: Sapphire Fibres advances with acquisition of 50% shares in UCH, UCH-II

Renewable energy push: Nepra may approve tariff of KE’s 2 PV solar projects

COAS says ‘not even ten generations of terrorists can harm Balochistan or Pakistan’

Read more stories