Markets Print 2025-01-19

‘Disco Support Unit’ established

Recorder Report Published 19 Jan, 2025 02:47am

LAHORE: In a significant move to curb power theft and improve recovery, the government has established a Disco Support Unit.

According to a press release issued by LESCO’s spokesperson, the unit has been set up on the directives of the government of Pakistan. The unit will be headed by Chief Executive LESCO Engineer Shahid Hyder as its Director, while Sector Commander Civil Armed Forces will serve as its Co-Director. The unit will also comprise officials from the district government, police, FIA, Military Intelligence, and ISI.

The Unit will work to improve the recovery of stolen electricity and reduce power theft. It will also help minimize non-technical line losses.

FIA Lesco DISCO Engineer Shahid Hyder

