Stocks snap losing streak

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday witnessed a bullish trend and closed on strong positive note with healthy gains on the back of aggressive buying, mainly by local investors coupled with institutional support.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index surged by 1,435.34 points or 1.26 percent and closed at 115,272.08 points. The index hit 115,356.12 points intraday high and 113,571.96 points intraday low levels.

Trading activity also improved as daily volumes on ready counter increased to 549.584 million shares as compared to 469.440 million shares traded on Thursday. The daily traded value on the ready counter increased to Rs 35.931 billion against previous session’s Rs 24.981 billion.

BRIndex100 soared by 185.59 points or 1.55 percent to close at 12,144.60 points with daily turnover of 464.387 million shares.

BRIndex30 increased by 784.93 points or 2.16 percent to close at 37,201.42 points with total daily trading volumes of 320.073 million shares.

The market capitalization increased by Rs 156 billion to Rs 14.244 trillion. Out of total 461 active scrips, 264 closed in positive and 128 in negative while the value of 69 stocks remained unchanged.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 101.934 million shares and closed at Rs 1.87, up Rs 0.01 followed by Hub Power Company that increased by Rs 5.70 to close at Rs 137.40 with 36.888 million shares. Hascol Petroleum gained Rs 0.80 to close at Rs 12.90 with 32.496 million shares.

Unilever Pakistan Foods and Hoechst Pakistan were the top gainers increasing by Rs 398.00 and Rs 86.38 respectively to close at Rs 21,998.00 and Rs 2,819.76 while JDW Sugar Mills and Mehmood Textile Mills were the top losers declining by Rs 36.15 and Rs 25.66 respectively to close at Rs 889.21 and Rs 653.86.

Muhammad Hasan Ather at JS Global Capital said the KSE-100 Index surged 1,435 points to close at 115,272, driven by a bullish trend. Top trading volumes included WTL, HUBC, HASCOL, DFML, and CPHL.

The rally followed a favorable verdict in a graft case involving the former prime minister, easing political concerns.

Additionally improving macroeconomic indicators, such as a current account surplus and a drop in the Sensitive Price Index, further boosted sentiment.

BR Cement Index gained 187.22 points or 1.75 percent to close at 10,881.96 points with 40.809 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index soared by 388.44 points or 1.31 percent to close at 30,110.05 points with 22.913 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index surged by 558.13 points or 3.02 percent to close at 19,026.10 points with 54.615 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index added 227.96 points or 1.88 percent to close at 12,377.09 points with 63.227 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index inched up by 56.34 points or 1.04 percent to close at 5,463.55 points with 125.725 million shares.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corporation said stocks closed bullish in the earning season rally at PSX led by scrips across-the-board as investor weigh PTI founder conviction positive to resolve conflicting govt-PTI patch-up talks.

He said falling lending rates, surging SBP forex reserves amid $2.0 billion UAE deposit rollover and easing political noise played catalytic role in surge at PSX.

