HMPV spread, risks: Govt issues advisory on precautions

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 18 Jan, 2025 05:45am

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has issued an advisory on precautions against the spread of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) and its potential risks, particularly through international travel.

A notification issued here said, “It is imperative to implement precautionary measures. HMPV, belonging to the paramyxoviride family, primarily causes respiratory illnesses and poses a higher risk to vulnerable populations.”

In this regard, the following preventive actions are proposed for strict implementation across all public and workplace settings: (i) Encourage the use of masks and social distancing. (ii) Promote regular hand hygiene through handwashing and the use of sanitisers.(iii ) Conduct awareness campaigns to educate the public on symptoms and the importance of seeking timely medical attention. (iv) Ensure the regular cleaning and disinfection of frequently touched surfaces. (v) Advocate for telehealth services to minimise unnecessary physical interactions in healthcare facilities.

All ministries/divisions, departments of the federal government as well as all provincial secretaries directed for taking necessary action to disseminate these measures to concerned stakeholders for immediate implementation.

The health authorities recently reported two cases of HMPV from Wah Cantt.

According to the Ministry of National Health Services and Regulations officials, both patients had mild symptoms and fully recovered. Medical experts attributed the recent global attention to HMPV to its outbreak in China, suggesting that children born during Covid-19 lockdowns might be more susceptible to severe illnesses from such pathogens due to limited prior exposure.

The officials said that they had tested 113 samples from sentinel sites, including the National Institute of Health (NIH), PHQ Hospital in Gilgit, Nishtar Medical College in Multan, Saidu Teaching Hospital in Swat, Civil Hospital in Karachi, Khyber Teaching Hospital in Peshawar, and Jinnah Hospital in Lahore.

