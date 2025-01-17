AIRLINK 207.00 Increased By ▲ 6.10 (3.04%)
BOP 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
CNERGY 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.74%)
FCCL 34.73 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.88%)
FFL 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.77%)
FLYNG 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.91%)
HUBC 134.75 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (2.32%)
HUMNL 13.98 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.6%)
KEL 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.83%)
KOSM 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
MLCF 44.40 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.47%)
OGDC 221.77 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (1.38%)
PACE 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.15%)
PAEL 42.35 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.95%)
PIAHCLA 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1%)
PIBTL 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
POWER 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 190.50 Increased By ▲ 3.38 (1.81%)
PRL 43.25 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.83%)
PTC 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.24%)
SEARL 103.50 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (3.19%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.97%)
SSGC 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.06%)
SYM 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.34%)
TELE 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
TPLP 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.47%)
TRG 68.82 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.69%)
WAVESAPP 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
WTL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.69%)
YOUW 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
BR100 12,107 Increased By 158.6 (1.33%)
BR30 37,044 Increased By 676.5 (1.86%)
KSE100 114,857 Increased By 1020 (0.9%)
KSE30 36,170 Increased By 408.2 (1.14%)
Jan 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Group in Thailand bought some 195,000 T feed wheat, traders say

Reuters Published 17 Jan, 2025 11:43am

HAMBURG: The TFMA group of animal feed importers in Thailand is believed to have purchased around 195,000 metric tons of animal feed wheat in a tender earlier this week, European traders said on Friday.

The purchase involved three consignments.

One consignment of 67,000 tons expected to be sourced from either the Untied States or Australia was bought at an estimated $258.99 a ton cost and freight (c&f) liner out with trading house ETG believed to be the seller with shipment expected between May 21 and June 10.

French wheat export forecast held at lowest this century

Another consignment of 63,000 tons expected to be sourced from Australia was bought at an estimated $259.89 a ton c&f liner out with trading house Cargill believed to be the seller with shipment in June.

Another consignment of 65,000 tons expected to be sourced from Australia was bought at an estimated $258.99 a ton c&f liner out with trading house ADM believed to be the seller with shipment in July.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

Wheat TFMA group

Comments

200 characters

Group in Thailand bought some 195,000 T feed wheat, traders say

Pakistan registers massive $582mn current account surplus in December 2024

Stock rebound as KSE-100 gains over 1,000 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Pakistan’s REER index clocks in at 103.7 in December 2024

Make no case on weak grounds, PM tells FBR

Oil up, heads for 4th weekly gain as US sanctions hit supply

Warehousing as industry: ECC reapproves declaration

Foreign-funded projects: Design changes, consultant delays stall work: Senate panel

NEV policy tailored to meet national priorities: MoI&P

‘Cost of Diamer-Bhasha Dam Project has increased 119.21pc’

Read more stories