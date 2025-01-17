Group in Thailand bought some 195,000 T feed wheat, traders say

HAMBURG: The TFMA group of animal feed importers in Thailand is believed to have purchased around 195,000 metric tons of animal feed wheat in a tender earlier this week, European traders said on Friday.

The purchase involved three consignments.

One consignment of 67,000 tons expected to be sourced from either the Untied States or Australia was bought at an estimated $258.99 a ton cost and freight (c&f) liner out with trading house ETG believed to be the seller with shipment expected between May 21 and June 10.

Another consignment of 63,000 tons expected to be sourced from Australia was bought at an estimated $259.89 a ton c&f liner out with trading house Cargill believed to be the seller with shipment in June.

Another consignment of 65,000 tons expected to be sourced from Australia was bought at an estimated $258.99 a ton c&f liner out with trading house ADM believed to be the seller with shipment in July.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.