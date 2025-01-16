French wheat export forecast held at lowest this century

PARIS: Farm office FranceAgriMer on Wednesday kept its monthly forecast for 2024/25 French soft wheat exports outside the European Union unchanged at the lowest this century, as a dearth of demand from Algeria and China continued to weigh.

A drying up in sales to the countries, two of France’s main overseas markets in recent years, has come on top of a poor French harvest and competition from cheaper Black Sea supplies.

FranceAgriMer maintained its projection of French soft wheat exports to non-EU destinations this season at 3.5 million metric tons, down 66% from 2023/24.