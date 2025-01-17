AIRLINK 207.00 Increased By ▲ 6.10 (3.04%)
BOP 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
CNERGY 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.74%)
FCCL 34.73 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.88%)
FFL 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.77%)
FLYNG 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.91%)
HUBC 134.75 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (2.32%)
HUMNL 13.98 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.6%)
KEL 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.83%)
KOSM 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
MLCF 44.40 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.47%)
OGDC 221.77 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (1.38%)
PACE 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.15%)
PAEL 42.35 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.95%)
PIAHCLA 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1%)
PIBTL 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
POWER 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 190.50 Increased By ▲ 3.38 (1.81%)
PRL 43.25 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.83%)
PTC 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.24%)
SEARL 103.50 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (3.19%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.97%)
SSGC 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.06%)
SYM 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.34%)
TELE 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
TPLP 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.47%)
TRG 68.82 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.69%)
WAVESAPP 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
WTL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.69%)
YOUW 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
BR100 12,107 Increased By 158.6 (1.33%)
BR30 37,044 Increased By 676.5 (1.86%)
KSE100 114,857 Increased By 1020 (0.9%)
KSE30 36,170 Increased By 408.2 (1.14%)
Jan 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

JGB yields track US Treasury yields lower

Reuters Published 17 Jan, 2025 11:41am

TOKYO: Japanese government bond yields slipped on Friday after US Treasury yields fell overnight following remarks from Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller indicating that multiple US rate cuts were possible this year The two-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point to 0.68%.

The five-year yield fell 0.5 bp to 0.86%.

The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 1.2%.

“Unless the Bank of Japan (BOJ) issues hawkish comments that suggest further rate hike next week, the 10-year JGB yield will stay around this level even as the central bank raises its policy rate,” said Yoshiro Sato, economist at Resona Holdings.

Japan bonds set for weekly drop as PM Ishiba takes office

“The market has already priced in the BOJ’s rate hike next week.” Bets for the BOJ’s rate hike have grown after the central bank’s top officials signalled the policy change this week.

Swap rates indicated a 78.89% chance for the BOJ to raise its policy rate by 25 bps to 0.5% at its two-day meeting ending on Friday next week.

US Treasury yields slipped overnight following comments from Waller who said three or four interest cuts this year are still possible if US economic data weakens further.

The yields on longer-ended notes fell deeper, with the 20-year JGB yield falling 2 bps to 1.91% and the 30-year JGB yield declining 4 bps to 2.28%.

The 40-year JGB yield fell 3.5 bps to 2.735%.

Japanese government bond

Comments

200 characters

JGB yields track US Treasury yields lower

Pakistan registers massive $582mn current account surplus in December 2024

Stock rebound as KSE-100 gains over 1,000 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Pakistan’s REER index clocks in at 103.7 in December 2024

Make no case on weak grounds, PM tells FBR

Oil up, heads for 4th weekly gain as US sanctions hit supply

Warehousing as industry: ECC reapproves declaration

Foreign-funded projects: Design changes, consultant delays stall work: Senate panel

NEV policy tailored to meet national priorities: MoI&P

‘Cost of Diamer-Bhasha Dam Project has increased 119.21pc’

Read more stories