AIRLINK 205.01 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (2.05%)
BOP 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
FCCL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.38%)
FFL 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.82%)
FLYNG 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.91%)
HUBC 136.51 Increased By ▲ 4.81 (3.65%)
HUMNL 13.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
KEL 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.7%)
KOSM 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
MLCF 44.45 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.58%)
OGDC 221.95 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (1.46%)
PACE 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.29%)
PAEL 42.94 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.37%)
PIAHCLA 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
POWER 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.77%)
PPL 190.70 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (1.91%)
PRL 43.10 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.47%)
PTC 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1%)
SEARL 106.50 Increased By ▲ 6.20 (6.18%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 43.08 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.77%)
SYM 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.5%)
TELE 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
TPLP 13.07 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
TRG 68.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
WAVESAPP 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.08%)
YOUW 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.21%)
BR100 12,136 Increased By 187.3 (1.57%)
BR30 37,216 Increased By 848.7 (2.33%)
KSE100 115,253 Increased By 1416.7 (1.24%)
KSE30 36,288 Increased By 525.4 (1.47%)
Jan 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee registers gain against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 278.71 against the greenback in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published January 17, 2025 Updated January 17, 2025 04:03pm

The Pakistani rupee marginally improved against the US dollar, appreciating 0.05% in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At close, the currency settled at 278.71 after a gain of Re0.15 against the greenback.

The rupee closed at 278.86 on Thursday, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Globally, the Japanese yen was poised for its strongest weekly performance in over a month as expectations grow that the Bank of Japan will raise rates next week, putting the US dollar on the back foot ahead of Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

The yen has climbed 1.5% against the US dollar this week, its strongest weekly run since late November. It was last a tad weaker at 155.34 per dollar on Friday but still close to the one-month high of 155.10 it touched on Thursday.

The euro was steady at $1.03035 and sterling was little changed at $1.22355 in early trading.

That left the dollar index, which measures the US currency against six other units, at 108.94, inching away from a high of more than two years touched at the start of the week.

The index is set for a 0.6% drop in the week, which would snap a six-week winning streak, after traders started pricing in the prospect of two rate cuts this year in the wake of an easing US core inflation data on Wednesday.

The Federal Reserve last month projected two rates in 2025.

But data on Thursday showed US retail sales increased in December, pointing to strong consumer demand and lending strength to the view that the Fed should be cautious in its approach to cutting rates this year.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose on Friday, heading for a fourth consecutive week of gains as the latest US sanctions on Russian energy trade hit supply, pushing up spot trade prices and shipping rates.

Brent crude futures were trading 55 cents or 0.7% higher at $81.84 per barrel as of 0804 GMT and have gained 2.6% so far this week.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 72 cents or 0.9% at $79.4 a barrel, having climbed 3.6% for the week.

interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Kerb buying and selling Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Dollar buying and selling Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates interbank payments service

Comments

200 characters

Rupee registers gain against US dollar

Pakistan registers massive $582mn current account surplus in December 2024

Stock rebound as KSE-100 gains over 1,000 points

1HFY25 FDI clocks in at $1.3bn, up 20% YoY

Pakistan’s REER index clocks in at 103.7 in December 2024

Oil climbs, set for fourth week of gains as US sanctions hit supply

Hosts Pakistan win toss, bat in delayed first West Indies Test

Los Angeles evacuees told to stay away from home at least another week

Make no case on weak grounds, PM tells FBR

NEV policy tailored to meet national priorities: MoI&P

Read more stories