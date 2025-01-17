KE team meets govt officials to resolve issues

ISLAMABAD: K-Electric team led by Chairman of KE’s Board of Directors, Mark Skelton held meetings with key government authorities to discuss unresolved issues including pending tariffs, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

The power utility company, which is being criticised by Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Leghari for allegedly seeking generation tariff for seven years, which will have Rs 500 billion additional financial burden on the consumers, formed part of the discussions.

Another meeting on KE’s issues had been scheduled on Thursday under the chairmanship of Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, was postponed on Wednesday night.

The sources said KE’s team met with Nepra’s top brass and clarified issues including generation tariff, transmission, distribution and supply tariff and KE’s write off claims of Rs 68 billion.

