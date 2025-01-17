Over 40 Pakistanis drowned en route to Spain

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) said on Thursday that yet another boat with 80 passengers has capsized near Morocco and over 40 Pakistanis are reportedly among the dead.

FO Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said in a statement that a tragic incident has occurred near the Moroccan port of Dakhla, where a boat carrying 80 passengers, including several Pakistani nationals, capsized after departing from Mauritania.

“According to Pakistan’s Embassy in Rabat, several survivors, including Pakistanis, have been rescued and are currently lodged in a camp near Dakhla,” said the spokesperson.

He said Pakistan’s Embassy is actively coordinating with local authorities, and a dedicated team has been dispatched to Dakhla to provide assistance to the affected Pakistani citizens. In response to the incident, Shafqat revealed that the Crisis Management Unit (CMU) at Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been activated.

