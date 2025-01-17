AIRLINK 200.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.39%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-17

PCJCCI hosts high-level meeting with GREF

Recorder Report Published 17 Jan, 2025 02:56am

LAHORE: Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) hosted a high-level meeting Thursday with Golden Ring Economic Forum (GREF) to discuss economic strategies and collaborative initiatives aimed at strengthening regional ties within the Golden Ring framework.

The meeting was attended by Lt. Gen. Sikander Afzal HI (M), (Retd), Chairman GREF, Engr. Hasnain Reza Mirza, President GREF, Kashif Yunus Meher, Vice President (External) GREF, Rana Munir Hussain, Patron Pakistan Tax Bar, Shahbaz Siddique, President Lahore Tax Bar, Nazir Hussain, President PCJCCI, Brig Mansoor Saeed Sheikh (Retd) Senior Vice President PCJCCI, Zafar Iqbal, Vice President PCJCCI, Daud Ahmed, Executive Member PCJCCI and Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI.

The have discussed the potential of barter trade between Pakistan and China to reduce dependency on conventional trade practices and also explored shared economic recovery initiatives to address challenges posed by the global economic slowdown and foster bilateral trade resilience.

Lt Gen Sikander Afzal HI (M), (Retd), Chairman GREF shared that the Golden Ring Economic Forum (GREF), a strategic economic policy think-tank established in Lahore in 2015. GREF aims to enhance economic cooperation among China, Iran, Pakistan, Russia, and Turkey, collectively termed the Golden Ring.

Registered under the Society’s Act in 2016, GREF continues to play a pivotal role in fostering regional economic integration. He added that stated China’s leadership in modern technology presents a unique opportunity for Pakistan to fast-track its industrial and technological development. By adopting these innovations, we can enhance our economic capabilities and create sustainable growth.

