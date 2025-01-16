AIRLINK 200.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.39%)
BOP 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.55%)
FCCL 34.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.64%)
FFL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.7%)
FLYNG 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.59%)
HUBC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.4%)
HUMNL 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
KEL 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
KOSM 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
MLCF 43.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.28%)
OGDC 218.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-1.36%)
PACE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.32%)
PAEL 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.69%)
PIAHCLA 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.73%)
POWER 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PPL 187.12 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-1.96%)
PRL 42.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.29%)
PTC 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.81%)
SEARL 100.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-2.3%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.98%)
SSGC 42.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.96%)
SYM 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.28%)
TELE 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
TPLP 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.67%)
TRG 68.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.63%)
WAVESAPP 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.33%)
YOUW 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.25%)
BR100 11,949 Decreased By -85.4 (-0.71%)
BR30 36,367 Decreased By -410 (-1.11%)
KSE100 113,837 Decreased By -659 (-0.58%)
KSE30 35,762 Decreased By -241 (-0.67%)
Jan 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Kremlin rejects Polish claim it planned airline attacks

AFP Published 16 Jan, 2025 07:11pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Thursday dismissed Warsaw’s accusations that Moscow had planned acts of “air terror” against global airlines, a day after Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk made the claim.

Poland’s interior minister said earlier Thursday that Tusk had been referring to reports about incendiary devices sent on Western-bound planes.

Relations between Warsaw and Moscow are historically strained but have nosedived to new lows since Russia’s 2022 attack on Ukraine, with Poland becoming one of Kyiv’s main allies.

“This is nothing more than another completely unsubstantiated accusation against Russia,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

During Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to Warsaw a day earlier, Tusk said that “Russia had planned acts of air terror, and not only against Poland, but against airlines all over the world.”

Russia won’t invade Poland? ‘Zero credibility’: Warsaw

He said he “will not go into details.”

Polish Interior Minister Tomasz Siemoniak told state radio that Tusk had referred to “placing explosives in packages that were sent by courier companies, also by air”.

“There was no doubt that such actions were carried out at the behest of the Russian services,” Siemoniak said, adding that Polish and other Western services managed to foil the alleged plot.

Poland – the only NATO member to share a border with both Russia and Ukraine – has accused Russia of sabotage on Polish soil throughout Moscow’s offensive.

Poland was also among several countries to accuse Russia of sabotage on air travel infrastructure, including fires in packages meant for cargo planes, late last year.

US media in November cited Western security officials as saying they believed that the fires – some of which targeted cargo transported by the global DHL company – were part of a Russian sabotage plot.

Canada in November accused Russia of “cyber incidents” over the alleged plot, which Western countries said involved civilian airlines.

Russia Poland KYIV Donald Tusk

Comments

200 characters

Kremlin rejects Polish claim it planned airline attacks

PTI’s Barrister Gohar, Gandapur confirm meeting army chief in Peshawar

Selling continues, KSE-100 sheds over 650 points

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Pakistan welcomes Gaza ceasefire agreement

22 militants killed in intelligence-based operations in Tirah valley: ISPR

Greentree Holdings offers to acquire 35% stake in TRG Pakistan for Rs14.4bn

Despite ceasefire, 32 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes

Prime Minister’s Youth Programme: loan limit for SMEs raised to Rs1.5mn

Gold price per tola jumps Rs1,400 in Pakistan

Banks apprised of road map to export growth

Read more stories