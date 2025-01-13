AIRLINK 197.55 Increased By ▲ 7.91 (4.17%)
Army chief lauds security forces for dismantling terrorist networks in Pakistan

  • COAS says there is no place for terrorism in the country
BR Web Desk Published January 13, 2025

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir stated on Monday that terrorism had no place in the country as he lauded security forces for successfully dismantling the operational capabilities of terrorist groups in the country.

He made these remarks while chairing a meeting to review the ongoing military operations in the province.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief visited Peshawar where he was briefed on the prevailing security situation and counter-terrorism operations against the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also attended the briefing.

The army chief said he was immensely proud of the remarkable achievements of our security forces.

“Through their dedication, courage, and supreme sacrifices, we have successfully degraded the operational capabilities of terrorist organisations, both within our borders and beyond,” he said.

‘Fitna Al Khwarij’ to be hunted down till its elimination: COAS

“Our forces have relentlessly pursued and eliminated key terrorist leaders, dismantled their infrastructure and neutralised their cells, sending a clear message that terror has no place in our land. This war is ongoing and we would take it to its logical conclusion,” the statement quoted him as saying.

Gen Asim Munir praised the “unwavering resolve and unmatched sacrifices” of the military and law enforcement agencies, saying they were instrumental in dismantling terrorist networks and “thwarting their nefarious agenda”.

He also highlighted the “relentless efforts” of LEAs in ensuring the safety and security of citizens, foiling numerous attacks, and maintaining peace and order. He highlighted that every operation was a testament to the “courage, professionalism and operational readiness of the security forces, who continue to thwart the evolving threats posed by terrorists”.

The ISPR said that the COAS “made it clear that any attempt to disturb the peace of the nation will be met with decisive and overwhelming force”.

“The enemy may try to sow discord and fear, but we will not relent. Hostile elements will be dealt with an iron hand. They will continue to suffer heavy losses, and their capacity to inflict harm will be decimated,” the statement quoted him as saying.

COAS reaffirms army’s resolve against challenge of terrorism

According to ISPR, the army chief affirmed that the military and LEAs stood as an “unbreakable force, resolute in their mission to protect the motherland and its people”.

During his visit to Peshawar, the army chief also held meetings with leaders of the various political parties during his visit to Peshawar.

“The participants resolved consensus on the need for one political voice and public support against the scourge of terrorism. The political representatives showed vivid clarity on unflinching support of the armed forces and LEAs in nation’s fight against terror and agreed on the need for a unified front beyond political colours against the extremist philosophy of terrorist groups,” the ISPR added.

