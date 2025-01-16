Pakistan, West Indies seek to improve from Test Championship lows

MULTAN: Pakistan and West Indies vowed a strong finish when they meet in the first Test in Multan on Friday despite dragging up the rear of the World Test Championship.

Pakistan are currently eighth in the 2023-25 cycle of the WTC, with their rivals in last place far behind finalists Australia and South Africa.

Skipper Shan Masood said the two-test series was significant for Pakistan, who finished sixth and seventh in the first two WTC cycles.

“This cycle is finishing so this series is significant for us as we want to become a better team by being unbeaten in home conditions,” he told reporters on Thursday.

Pakistan ended a winless stretch of 11 home Tests by beating England 2-1 in October and Masood wants his team to keep winning at home despite a 2-0 defeat in South Africa this month.

“We won against England so it will be important we keep that momentum against the West Indies,” Masood said.

West Indies finished eighth in both previous WTCs and skipper Kraigg Brathwaite wants to end on a positive note this time.

Pakistan plot spin blitz as West Indies return after 19 years

“I think this series is very important with two Tests left in this cycle… so we want to start the year strong and that is our focus,” Brathwaite said.

He said his players are ready for Pakistan’s spin assault led by Noman Ali and Sajid Khan, who took 39 wickets between them against England.

“We have played in spin conditions in Bangladesh and these conditions are similar, so you have to be disciplined and be brave against any bowler,” Brathwaite said.

Pakistan deployed industrial fans and patio heaters to dry out the Multan pitch and secure their series win against England after heavy rain.

They are ready to use the same tactic again if needed, with the second Test also to be played in Multan from January 25.

The tourists had a taste of those conditions in their drawn three-day practice game in Islamabad, where Alick Athanaze hit half centuries in both innings and newcomer Amir Jangoo scored an unbeaten 63.

West Indies used a three-prong spin attack of Kevin Sinclair, Jomel Warrican and Gudakesh Motie in that match but will be without pace spearhead Kemar Roach, who is unwell.

Wicketkeeper-batter Joshua Da Silva was overlooked.

Test split

Title-holders Australia and South Africa will play the championship final at Lord’s in June.

However, WTC bottom-dwellers such as Pakistan and West Indies will be wary of reports that leading nations such as India, Australia and England favour a two-tier system of promotion and relegation.

That plan could mean lower-ranked teams won’t get to play Tests against top-tier nations.

“If there is a two-tier system then it has to be exciting,” said Masood. “There should be relegation and promotion of teams and every team should get more Tests.

“We want more and more Test cricket. The setback for most of the countries is that they are playing just four to five Tests a year and this is hurting.”