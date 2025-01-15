Pakistan plot spin blitz as West Indies return after 19 years

MULTAN: Pakistan will look to formidable spin duo Noman Ali and Sajid Khan to torment the visitors when the West Indies play their first Test series in the country in 19 years from Friday.

Pakistan capitalised on home advantage when England came in October, tailoring pitches for slow bowling to snap a painful winless streak with a 2-1 victory.

Noman and Sajid played starring roles and are joined in the squad by Abrar Ahmed, hinting at a three-pronged spin assault in the two-match series in Multan.

The West Indies last toured Pakistan in 2006, before a militant attack on the visiting Sri Lanka team three years later scared off international sides.

Andre Coley is in charge of a West Indies team which has won only two of its last 13 Tests, before he hands over the reins to white-ball coach Daren Sammy in April.

“It’s a new series, a new opportunity,” Coley told reporters as the team arrived last week.

New-look Pakistan squad for West Indies Tests

“When you talk about Test cricket, it’s not only the opposition’s skill that provides tests, but the different conditions, different environments and different game situations.”

‘Land the first punch’

Pakistan selectors delivered victory against England by taking the bold decision to drop ace batsman Babar Azam and pace pair Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah.

Left-arm spinner Noman and off-spinner Sajid shared 39 of 40 England wickets on pitches baked with patio heaters and dried with fans, clinching the series after losing the first match.

“We bounced back well against England,” said skipper Shan Masood of a series that salvaged his reputation after Pakistan lost their first six matches under his captaincy.

“With backs against the wall we did well. We need to learn how to land the first punch,” he said after his team suffered a 2-0 defeat in South Africa last week.

Azam has regained his place but Shaheen and Naseem remain out in a bid to manage their workloads.

Opener Saim Ayub is suffering from a calf injury sustained in South Africa and his partner Abdullah Shafique is dropped because of poor form, leaving the door open for the return of experienced Imam-ul-Haq.

To match Pakistan’s spin attack, the West Indies will deploy left-armers Gudakesh Motie and Jomel Warrican, as well as Kevin Sinclair.

Kemar Roach will head the pace attack in the absence of Shamar Joseph – out with a shin injury – and Alzarri Joseph who has opted to play T20 cricket in the UAE.

The second Test starts January 25, with the series deciding which team will finish bottom of the World Test Championship table.

Pakistan currently rank eighth and the West Indies ninth and last.

South Africa and Australia have already qualified for June’s WTC final at Lord’s despite Australia’s shock loss to the West Indies in Brisbane last year.

Squads:

Pakistan: Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Kashif Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan, Noman Ali, Rohail Nazir, Sajid Khan, Salman Agha

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Joshua Da Silva, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Amir Jangoo, Mikyle Louis, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclair, Jayden Seales, Jomel