AIRLINK 204.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.42%)
BOP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
CNERGY 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
FCCL 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.18%)
FFL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.64%)
FLYNG 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
HUBC 132.36 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (0.9%)
HUMNL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
KEL 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.22%)
KOSM 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
MLCF 43.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.62%)
OGDC 219.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-0.96%)
PACE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
PAEL 42.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.22%)
PIAHCLA 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.09%)
POWER 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
PPL 188.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.24%)
PRL 42.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.05%)
PTC 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.46%)
SEARL 102.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.47%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.98%)
SSGC 43.05 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.73%)
SYM 18.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.74%)
TELE 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
TPLP 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
TRG 69.36 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.84%)
WAVESAPP 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.89%)
YOUW 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (6%)
BR100 12,041 Increased By 7.3 (0.06%)
BR30 36,761 Decreased By -16.1 (-0.04%)
KSE100 114,246 Decreased By -250.1 (-0.22%)
KSE30 35,913 Decreased By -90.1 (-0.25%)
Jan 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

JGB yields slide on strong auction, plunge in US yields

Reuters Published 16 Jan, 2025 12:28pm

TOKYO: Japanese government bond yields dropped on Thursday amid pressure from a steep slide in US Treasury yields overnight and strong demand at an auction of domestic 20-year bonds.

The 10-year JGB yield sank 4.5 basis points (bps) to 1.205% as of 0555 GMT, retreating from Wednesday’s peak of 1.255%, a level previously not seen since April 2011.

The 20-year JGB yield tumbled 5.5 bps to 1.96%, with measures of demand at a sale of 758.2 billion yen of the securities improving from the previous auction last month. The 30-year JGB yield fell 3 bps to 2.325%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.45 yen to 141.04. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

The 10-year US Treasury yield stood at 4.6593% on Thursday, after plunging as much as 15 bps to a one-week low of 4.6370% in the prior session.

US data overnight showed a cooling in core inflation, which reignited bets for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut by July.

At the same time, declines in shorter-dated JGB yields were shallower amid rising bets for the Bank of Japan to raise rates at its meeting next week.

JGB 10-year yields hit 14-year highs as BOJ outlook weighed

Comments from BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda and one of his deputies, Ryozo Himino, this week have opened the door to a rate hike on Jan. 24, barring any resurgence in market volatility after Donald Trump’s inauguration as US President.

“Although there is still elevated uncertainty around the Trump administration’s management of policy and the market’s reaction thereto, it appears that at least the BOJ’s stance on rate hikes has completely changed since December,” Barclays analysts wrote in a report, as they brought forward their call for the next BOJ hike to this month from March.

The two-year JGB yield eased 1 bp to 0.69%, while the five-year yield fell 2.5 bps to 0.865%.

Japanese government bond

Comments

200 characters

JGB yields slide on strong auction, plunge in US yields

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Pakistan welcomes Gaza ceasefire agreement

Aurangzeb for innovative solutions to accelerate financial inclusion

Greentree Holdings offers to acquire 35% stake in TRG Pakistan for Rs14.4bn

Despite ceasefire, 32 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes

Prime Minister’s Youth Programme: loan limit for SMEs raised to Rs1.5mn

5MFY25: LSM sector sees 1.25pc contraction YoY

Race to renewables: Attock Cement commissions 4.8MW windmill project

Economy’s growth model needs urgent overhaul: World Bank

Budget formulation process: OICCI president meets finance minister

Read more stories