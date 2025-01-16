AIRLINK 202.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-1.41%)
BOP 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
FCCL 34.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.69%)
FFL 17.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.35%)
FLYNG 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.13%)
HUBC 132.82 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.25%)
HUMNL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
KEL 4.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.61%)
KOSM 6.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.42%)
OGDC 220.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.64%)
PACE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
PAEL 42.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.49%)
PIAHCLA 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
PIBTL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.44%)
POWER 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
PPL 189.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.51%)
PRL 43.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.78%)
PTC 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.07%)
SEARL 102.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.09%)
SILK 1.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 43.25 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.19%)
SYM 18.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.52%)
TELE 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.97%)
TPLP 13.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.68%)
TRG 67.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.4%)
WAVESAPP 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.67%)
YOUW 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.25%)
BR100 12,078 Increased By 44.1 (0.37%)
BR30 36,868 Increased By 90.5 (0.25%)
KSE100 114,725 Increased By 229.3 (0.2%)
KSE30 36,104 Increased By 100.7 (0.28%)
Jan 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Hundreds of firefighters ‘just get up and go’ to aid Los Angeles

Reuters Published 16 Jan, 2025 09:01am

PASADENA: Members of the St. Helena Fire Department have battled devastating fires in Northern California. Last Thursday, they rolled into Los Angeles at 2 a.m. to assist in the southern part of the state.

One of their white fire trucks stood out among the many red ones parked in the shadow of the famous Rose Bowl football stadium, which has become a base camp that provides support and camaraderie for hundreds of firefighters and emergency workers helping combat the Palisades and Eaton fires.

“They come for us,” said St. Helena fire engineer Martin Macias. “All of these departments came up for our fires.”

Macias and colleague Joshua Wilmoth fought the Glass Fire that decimated vineyards in Napa Valley in 2020 and the 2017 Tubbs Fire, which swept through Santa Rosa and at the time was the most destructive wildfire in California history.

In Los Angeles, the St. Helena team helped homeowners near the Eaton Fire remove furniture and flammable objects from porches and backyards in case the flames spread, Wilmoth said. They were prepared to respond in case high winds stirred new outbreaks.

Economists say Los Angeles fire to have limited national economic impact

Asked how they cope with such disasters, the pair said they found support from their colleagues and their shared mission.

“We have a good group of guys,” Wilmoth said, and Macias nodded. “We all got into this as a service, to make somebody’s day better at the worst time,” Macias said.

“You just get up and go,” he added. “The only hard part is leaving the family.“At the Rose Bowl, firefighters shared meals and slept in tents, mobile trailers or their rigs. Teams work for 24 hours straight and then have 24 hours to rest before going out again.

Crews from the Lathrop Manteca Fire District, also in Northern California, were assigned to scour for hot spots in Altadena, the community hit hard by the Eaton fire.

“Some members in our force had family members’ houses burn down in that area,” said firefighter Cory Vaughn. “We were going through the rubble to see if there was anything we could salvage.”

They found “just a few sentimental coffee mugs and stuff like that,” Vaughn said. “Everything was melted and ash. It was very sad to see.”

“We all rely on each other and kind of lift each other up emotionally,” Vaughn added. “We kind of just carry on and try to accomplish the goals we are here to maintain.”

The firefighters also were encouraged by public support. People have brought food, toiletries, sweatpants and other clothing, and offered handshakes and hugs, said Lathrop Manteca firefighter Justin Hayes.

“To have community members offer support and tell us ‘thank you’ when they’re the ones who lost their house is incredible,” Hayes said. “We’re here to help everybody else and they’re telling us thank you.”

Ben Orrock came to Los Angeles from Lake Tahoe with members of the California Conservation Corps, an organization that provides job training for future firefighters and others.

‘$150bn in damage’: photos, videos show destruction in Los Angeles by wildfires

On their first night, Corps members were staffed on Mount Wilson near vital communications towers when a “slopover” fire started, sending flames across a containment line. His crew, many of them on their first fire, jumped out of their bus to chop down vegetation to create a new barrier.

“It was so exciting and motivating and encouraging to see them just get out there and get after it like they’ve done it a thousand times before,” he said. Orrock said he was overwhelmed by the generosity he has seen.

“So many donations are being given, food they cooked themselves” he said.

“Mom-and-pop restaurants are giving burritos, giving tamales, giving banh mis.”

“That just blows my mind,” he said.

LOS ANGELES Los Angeles wildfires Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone Los Angeles wildfire economic loss $50bn Los Angeles firefighters St. Helena Fire Department Rose Bowl football stadium

Comments

200 characters

Hundreds of firefighters ‘just get up and go’ to aid Los Angeles

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Aurangzeb for innovative solutions to accelerate financial inclusion

Prime Minister’s Youth Programme: loan limit for SMEs raised to Rs1.5mn

5MFY25: LSM sector sees 1.25pc contraction YoY

Economy’s growth model needs urgent overhaul: World Bank

Budget formulation process: OICCI president meets finance minister

Nepra issues daily penalty warning to KE, Discos

EV stations’ charging tariff cut to Rs39.70/unit

Afghan transit trade especially via Gwadar Port: Govt to swap bank guarantee for insurance bond

Independent market being set up: Govt to stop purchasing power soon, NA told

Read more stories