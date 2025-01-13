‘$150bn in damage’: photos, videos show destruction in Los Angeles by wildfires

Firefighters raced to contain the frontiers of two Los Angeles wildfires that burned for the sixth straight day,...

Firefighters raced to contain the frontiers of two Los Angeles wildfires that burned for the sixth straight day, which have so far killed 24 people and caused an estimated damage of whopping $150 billion.

The wildfires, having destroyed thousands of homes and forced over 100,000 people to evacuate, could be one of the most devastating natural disasters in US history.

The US officials warned the entire Los Angeles County population of nearly 10 million that anyone might be ordered to evacuate from the flames and toxic smoke.

As the fires rage on, following photos and videos tell stories of fear and desperation in the California city.

A house burns as powerful winds fueling devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles area force people to evacuate, at the Eaton Fire in Altadena, California, U.S. January 8, 2025. Photo: Reuters

The wind whips embers as the Palisades Fire burns during a windstorm on the west side of Los Angeles, January 7. Photo: Reuters

People evacuate, as a wildfire breaks-out near Pacific Palisades on the west side of Los Angeles, January 7. Photo: Reuters

A firefighter walks next to a burning home, as powerful winds fueling devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles area force people to evacuate, in Malibu, California, U.S. January 8, 2025. Photo: Reuters

A plane makes a drop as smoke billows from the Palisades Fire at the Mandeville Canyon, January 11. Photo: Reuters

An aerial view shows debris from burned properties, following the Palisades Fire, January 10. Photo: Reuters

A utilities worker views damage from the Palisades Fire, in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood, January 12. Photo: Reuters

A woman looks at the mailbox of the house where she grew up and where her mother used to live, after it was destroyed by the Palisades Fire, January 11. Photo: Reuters

The remains of a car following the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood, January 10. Photo: Reuters