61bps drop in PIBs yield recorded

KARACHI: Margins on long-term government papers fell up to 61 basis points (bps) in the auction held on Wednesday.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) received bids amounting to Rs 1.568 trillion for sale of 2-Year (Zero Coupon) and 3-Year, 5-Year, 10-Year and 15-Year Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs) Fixed Coupon in the auction held on January 15, 2025.

Out of received bids, the federal government raised a Rs 384.7 billion (Competitive & Non-Competitive), surpassing the target of Rs 350 billion.

The cut-off yields across different tenors decreased by 19-56bps and cutoff yields now hover in the range of 11.90-12.80 percent.

