Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary appointed CEO of Mobilink Bank

Recorder Report Published 16 Jan, 2025 03:04am

KARACHI: The Board of Mobilink Bank has announced the appointment of Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary as the new Chief Executive Officer of Mobilink Bank, marking a significant milestone in the Bank’s mission to drive financial inclusion, digital banking, and innovation.

“Haaris has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, strategic foresight, and a deep commitment to Mobilink Bank’s values,” said Aamir Ibrahim, Chairman of Mobilink Bank and CEO of Jazz. “I am confident that under his guidance, Mobilink Bank will continue to empower millions of Pakistanis with cutting-edge digital financial solutions, expand digital banking services, and solidify its position as a leader in the financial services sector.”

Haaris joined Mobilink Bank as Chief Operating Officer in 2023 and served as Interim CEO, where he played a pivotal role in driving strategic initiatives, including securing VEON’s $15 million investment as Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) for Pakistan to accelerate financial inclusion. During his tenure, the Bank achieved notable milestones, such as being named the Best Microfinance Bank at the Pakistan Banking Awards 2024 and topping the State Bank of Pakistan’s Banking on Equality Scorecard for two consecutive years.

