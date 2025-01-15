AIRLINK 205.81 Increased By ▲ 5.52 (2.76%)
Houthi rebels say attacked US aircraft carrier in Red Sea

AFP Published January 15, 2025

SANAA: Yemen’s Houthi rebels said Wednesday that they carried out a missile and drone attack on a US aircraft carrier in the Red Sea, though the American military declined to confirm whether its forces had come under fire.

The Houthis said in a statement that they targeted the USS Harry S. Truman and several accompanying warships in the northern Red Sea as part of a “military operation”.

The rebels said they used “winged missiles and drones” during what they described as the vessels’ attempt to carry out operations against Yemen.

Yemen rebels claim missile, drone attacks on Israel

Reached for comment by AFP, a US defence official did not confirm an attack had taken place, but said: “All personnel are safe and accounted for and… there has been no damage to any US vessels or equipment.”

Since the war in Gaza erupted in October 2023, the Houthis have repeatedly launched missiles and drones at ships in the Red Sea and at targets in Israel in what they say is a show of solidarity with the Palestinians.

The United States and Britain have repeatedly struck Houthi targets in defence of the vital shipping lane, while Israel has also carried out retaliatory attacks in rebel-held areas.

