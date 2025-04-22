AIRLINK 182.71 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (1.41%)
BOP 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-8.49%)
CNERGY 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.4%)
CPHL 94.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.07%)
FCCL 46.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.52%)
FFL 16.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.74%)
FLYNG 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
HUBC 145.78 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.37%)
HUMNL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2%)
KOSM 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.12%)
MLCF 67.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-3.08%)
OGDC 213.28 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.49%)
PACE 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PAEL 47.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-6.24%)
POWER 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.32%)
PPL 170.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.09%)
PRL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.93%)
PTC 22.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.81%)
SEARL 95.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.82%)
SSGC 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.93%)
SYM 15.61 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (10.01%)
TELE 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.75%)
TPLP 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.01%)
TRG 66.89 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.97%)
WAVESAPP 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.82%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.41%)
BR100 12,676 Decreased By -26.4 (-0.21%)
BR30 38,139 Decreased By -118.5 (-0.31%)
KSE100 118,430 Increased By 47 (0.04%)
KSE30 36,403 Increased By 8.1 (0.02%)
Apr 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

CCP approves merger of Junaid Jamshed, U&I Garments

BR Web Desk Published 22 Apr, 2025 06:37pm
Photo: Facebook / Junaid Jamshed
Photo: Facebook / Junaid Jamshed

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has approved proposed merger of Junaid Jamshed (Private) Limited (JJPL) with and into U&I Garments (Private) Limited (U&I), according to a CCP statement on Tuesday.

The merger application was jointly submitted by U&I and JJPL, seeking CCP’s authorization for the acquisition of the entire business of JJPL by U&I through a share swap arrangement. Following the completion of the transaction, JJPL will cease to exist as a separate legal entity, and its operations, assets, and liabilities will be fully integrated into U&I.

Telenor’s and Orion’s acquisition: CCP decision delay threatens pact, PTCL chief says

CCP conducted a Phase-I competition assessment to evaluate whether the proposed merger would result in the creation or strengthening of a dominant position in the relevant markets, which include ready-made apparel, footwear, accessories, fragrances, and cosmetics.

CCP noted that the transaction is primarily an intra-group consolidation, as U&I already holds a 25% stake in JJPL.

The Commission determined that the transaction would not substantially lessen competition in any relevant market due to limited horizontal overlaps, low entry barriers, and the presence of numerous market competitors.

Accordingly, CCP authorized the merger under Section 31(1)(d)(i) of the Competition Act, 2010.

Competition Commission of Pakistan CCP Junaid Jamshed U&I Garments Junaid Jamshed (Private) Limited U&I Garments (Private) Limited (U&I)

Comments

200 characters

CCP approves merger of Junaid Jamshed, U&I Garments

Pakistan reiterates pledge to IMF on economic reforms

Pakistan, Malaysia explore digital finance alliance

KSE-100 Index ends flat after range-bound trading

Gold continues to soar, gains further Rs5,900 to hit fresh record high in Pakistan

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Law Minister pledges ‘constitutional solution’ to canals dispute with Sindh

Engro Fertilizers profit plunges 63% to Rs2.9bn in Jan-Mar 2025

Pakistan proposes tech alliance with ASEAN, eyes inclusive digital future

US finalises tariffs on Southeast Asian solar imports

Read more stories