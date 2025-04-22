Aurangzeb highlights Pakistan’s macroeconomic stability at G-24 meeting

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday highlighted the country’s progress in achieving macroeconomic stability during his address at the G-24 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors’ Meeting.

The meeting was held in Washington on the sidelines of the 2025 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group.

Speaking in his role as the Second Vice Chair of the G-24, Aurangzeb pointed to the resilience of Pakistan’s banking system and the continuation of key structural reforms as the foundation of the country’s economic recovery.

He noted that these efforts have strengthened the macroeconomic outlook and positioned Pakistan to better manage external shocks and shifting global dynamics.

The finance minister highlighted the broader global challenges facing developing economies, including geopolitical tensions, increasing protectionism, and trade fragmentation. He called for sustained reform momentum to protect against these risks and to ensure inclusive growth.

Aurangzeb also advocated for the expansion of regional trade corridors and enhanced connectivity, describing them as essential tools for boosting investment and trade flows.

Emphasizing the role of South-South cooperation, he urged for stronger financial and technical collaboration among developing countries to address shared economic challenges.