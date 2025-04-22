AIRLINK 182.71 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (1.41%)
World

At least 20 feared killed in attack on tourists in Indian held Kashmir, security sources say

Reuters Published 22 Apr, 2025 09:01pm

OCCUPIED SRINAGAR: At least 20 people were feared killed after gunmen opened fire on tourists in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Tuesday, three security sources said.

The attack occurred in Pahalgam, a popular destination in the scenic, mountainous region where mass tourism, especially during the summer months.

One security source put the death toll at 20, while the second put it at 24 and the third at 26. All three spoke on the condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

“The firing happened in front of us,” one witness told broadcaster India Today, without giving his name. “We thought someone was setting off firecrackers, but when we heard other people (screaming), we quickly got out of there…, saved our lives and ran.”

Pakistan condemns India’s ban on Kashmiri political groups

“For four kilometers, we did not stop … I am shaking,” another witness told India Today.

The attack took place in an off-the-road meadow and two or three gunmen were involved, the Indian Express newspaper reported, citing an unidentified senior police officer.

“The death toll is still being ascertained so I don’t want to get into those details,” Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said in a post on X. “Needless to say, this attack is much larger than anything we’ve seen directed at civilians in recent years.”

