Gold continues to soar, gains further Rs5,900 to hit fresh record high in Pakistan

Gold prices continued to soar in Pakistan in line with their increase in the international market. In the local market, the price of 1 tola gold reached record Rs363,700 after a single-day gain of Rs5,900 on Tuesday.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs311,814 after it registered an increase of Rs5,059, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Monday, gold price per tola gained of Rs8,100 to hit then all-time high of Rs357,800.

The international rate of gold also hit a fresh record high on Tuesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $3,454 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $59 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver price remained stable at Rs3,441 per tola.