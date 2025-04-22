AIRLINK 182.71 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (1.41%)
BOP 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-8.49%)
CNERGY 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.4%)
CPHL 94.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.07%)
FCCL 46.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.52%)
FFL 16.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.74%)
FLYNG 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
HUBC 145.78 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.37%)
HUMNL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2%)
KOSM 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.12%)
MLCF 67.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-3.08%)
OGDC 213.28 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.49%)
PACE 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PAEL 47.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-6.24%)
POWER 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.32%)
PPL 170.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.09%)
PRL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.93%)
PTC 22.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.81%)
SEARL 95.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.82%)
SSGC 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.93%)
SYM 15.61 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (10.01%)
TELE 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.75%)
TPLP 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.01%)
TRG 66.89 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.97%)
WAVESAPP 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.82%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.41%)
BR100 12,666 Decreased By -36.5 (-0.29%)
BR30 38,108 Decreased By -149.5 (-0.39%)
KSE100 118,430 Increased By 47 (0.04%)
KSE30 36,403 Increased By 8.1 (0.02%)
Apr 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold continues to soar, gains further Rs5,900 to hit fresh record high in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published April 22, 2025 Updated April 22, 2025 04:25pm

Gold prices continued to soar in Pakistan in line with their increase in the international market. In the local market, the price of 1 tola gold reached record Rs363,700 after a single-day gain of Rs5,900 on Tuesday.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs311,814 after it registered an increase of Rs5,059, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Monday, gold price per tola gained of Rs8,100 to hit then all-time high of Rs357,800.

The international rate of gold also hit a fresh record high on Tuesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $3,454 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $59 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver price remained stable at Rs3,441 per tola.

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates gold market US gold gold price gold rates Silver prices commodity prices Gold trade gold rate gold markets US gold prices US gold rates Global Gold prices gold prices in Pakistan gold per tola US gold price Asia Gold price gold jewellery gold rates in Pakistan global market gold prices asian gold global market gold price international gold rate gold per 10 gram gold in Pakistan global gold rates Pakistan gold rate gold price per tola gold commodity Global gold price local gold prices gold reserves Gold prices today gold rates today Pakistan gold prices Gold Prices in Pakistan Today record high gold rates prices of gold

Comments

200 characters

Gold continues to soar, gains further Rs5,900 to hit fresh record high in Pakistan

Pakistan reiterates pledge to IMF on economic reforms

Pakistan, Malaysia explore digital finance alliance

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Engro Fertilizers profit plunges 63% to Rs2.9bn in Jan-Mar 2025

US finalises tariffs on Southeast Asian solar imports

KP CM Gandapur faces arrest as Lahore ATC issues warrant in protest violence case

Dollar wallows near 3-year low as Trump’s attacks on Fed chief unnerve traders

Intra-day update: KSE-100 Index faces range-bound trading

PM Shehbaz leaves for two-day official visit to Turkiye

Read more stories