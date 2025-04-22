Law Minister pledges ‘constitutional solution’ to canals dispute with Sindh

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar assured the Senate on Thursday that the contentious canals issue would be resolved “as per the Constitution and law” through consultations with the Sindh government, according to Radio Pakistan.

Responding to opposition concerns during the session, Tarar revealed that PM Shehbaz Sharif had tasked Senior Minister Rana Sanaullah with formally engaging Sindh’s leadership.

“Nothing will be bulldozed,” he emphasized, signaling a conciliatory approach to the water-sharing dispute.

In a related development, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif have instructed their party personnel to get involved in discussions with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and address the rising water dispute and canals issue.

This instruction has been given over the rising tensions regarding water distribution and canal projects.

Meanwhile, the federal and Sindh governments have agreed to hold talks on the six canals project on the Indus River.

