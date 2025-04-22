AIRLINK 182.71 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (1.41%)
Pakistan

Law Minister pledges ‘constitutional solution’ to canals dispute with Sindh

BR Web Desk Published 22 Apr, 2025 07:06pm

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar assured the Senate on Thursday that the contentious canals issue would be resolved “as per the Constitution and law” through consultations with the Sindh government, according to Radio Pakistan.

Responding to opposition concerns during the session, Tarar revealed that PM Shehbaz Sharif had tasked Senior Minister Rana Sanaullah with formally engaging Sindh’s leadership.

Water dispute and canals issue: Federal, Sindh govts agree to hold talks

“Nothing will be bulldozed,” he emphasized, signaling a conciliatory approach to the water-sharing dispute.

In a related development, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif have instructed their party personnel to get involved in discussions with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and address the rising water dispute and canals issue.

This instruction has been given over the rising tensions regarding water distribution and canal projects.

Meanwhile, the federal and Sindh governments have agreed to hold talks on the six canals project on the Indus River.

At the outset of today’s Senate session, Fateha was offered for the departed souls of the late father of Senator Palwahsa Muhammadzai Khan, the late mother of Senator Faisal Ali Sabzwari, the Pakistani Umrah Zaireen who passed away in a road accident in Saudi Arabia, and the personnel of law enforcement agencies who sacrificed their lives in various incidents for the defense of the country.

The House also observed a one-minute silence to pay respect to Pope Francis, who passed away recently.

The Senate has been adjourned to meet again on Friday at 10:30 am.

