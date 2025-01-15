AIRLINK 207.65 Increased By ▲ 7.36 (3.67%)
BOP 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.05%)
CNERGY 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
FCCL 34.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
FFL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.55%)
FLYNG 25.14 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.17%)
HUBC 129.20 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.09%)
HUMNL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.19%)
KEL 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.2%)
KOSM 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.84%)
MLCF 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.63%)
OGDC 221.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.5%)
PACE 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.83%)
PAEL 42.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.4%)
PIAHCLA 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
POWER 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
PPL 191.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-0.9%)
PRL 43.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.34%)
PTC 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.64%)
SEARL 103.15 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.86%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SSGC 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.87%)
SYM 18.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.12%)
TELE 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.83%)
TPLP 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.3%)
TRG 70.10 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (5.91%)
WAVESAPP 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.81%)
YOUW 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
BR100 12,061 Increased By 21.1 (0.17%)
BR30 36,841 Increased By 152.6 (0.42%)
KSE100 114,808 Increased By 3.4 (0%)
KSE30 36,043 Decreased By -59.6 (-0.16%)
Euro zone households could increase consumption, ECB chief economist says

Reuters Published 15 Jan, 2025 11:10am

Euro zone households are likely to reduce their savings this year and consume more of their disposable income, though this shift is still likely to be modest, European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane said on Wednesday.

Euro zone bond yields hit new multi-month highs after US jobs data

Improved real incomes and lower bank deposit rates could prompt households to reduce their exceptionally high saving rate but uncertainty, including about geopolitics, could still keep consumers cautious, Lane told a Goldman Sachs event in Hong Kong.

“So, we do think this (high savings rate) is going to come down, but not massively,” Lane said.

European Central Bank eurozone Euro zone bond eurozone inflation Philip Lane

