Euro zone bond yields hit new multi-month highs after US jobs data

LONDON: Euro zone bond yields rose again on Monday to new multi-month highs as strong US jobs data from Friday continued to put pressure on global debt markets.

Germany’s 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the euro zone bloc, rose to 2.6% in early trading, the highest since July. It was last up 3 basis points (bps) at 2.594%.

Figures on Friday showed the US economy added 256,000 jobs in December, the most since March and well above economists’ expectations of 160,000.

Italy’s 10-year yield was last up 4 bps at 3.812%, after touching its highest since November at 3.827% earlier in the session. Yields move inversely to prices.

The gap between Italian and German yields stood at 121 bps, the highest since early December.

Germany’s two-year bond yield, which is more sensitive to European Central Bank rate expectations, rose to 2.307%, its highest since November.

It was last trading 2 bps higher at 2.298%.