AIRLINK 201.20 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.45%)
BOP 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.69%)
FCCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.6%)
FFL 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.57%)
FLYNG 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.82%)
HUBC 129.25 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.13%)
HUMNL 14.03 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.59%)
KEL 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
KOSM 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.42%)
MLCF 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.85%)
OGDC 223.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (0.61%)
PACE 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.35%)
PAEL 42.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
PIAHCLA 17.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.41%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PPL 192.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
PRL 42.54 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.51%)
PTC 25.22 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.19%)
SEARL 105.20 Increased By ▲ 3.93 (3.88%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SSGC 43.94 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
SYM 18.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
TELE 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
TPLP 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
TRG 69.15 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (4.47%)
WAVESAPP 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.12%)
YOUW 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
BR100 12,106 Increased By 66.9 (0.56%)
BR30 37,054 Increased By 365.1 (1%)
KSE100 115,366 Increased By 562.1 (0.49%)
KSE30 36,214 Increased By 111.8 (0.31%)
Jan 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bond yields seen in thin range ahead of US inflation data

Reuters Published 15 Jan, 2025 10:38am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields are expected to trend largely unchanged in early deals on Wednesday, as market participants await US inflation data while keeping an eye on moves in US Treasury yields as well as the local currency.

The 10-year bond yield is likely to move between 6.80% and 6.84%, a trader with a private bank said, compared with its previous close of 6.8218%.

“After some position building in late trade yesterday, bonds should be rangebound today, and any major action can be expected once the inflation data is out,” the trader said.

US retail inflation data for December is due after Indian market hours on Wednesday, and a Reuters poll predicts consumer prices to have risen 0.3% month-on-month and 2.9% on a 12-month basis.

In India, inflation eased to a four-month low of 5.22% in December, down from 5.48% in November and also lower than economists’ expectations of 5.30%.

The rupee ended at a record low of 86.63 on Tuesday due to strong dollar bids spurred by the maturity of positions in the non-deliverable forwards (NDF) market.

The currency posted its worst single-day decline in more than two years on Monday.

The currency is expected to rise marginally on Wednesday.

India bond yields rise in lead up to domestic inflation data

US Treasury yields remain elevated, with the 10-year yield hovering around its highest since November 2023 during Asia trade on receding hopes of rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

Treasury yields were also higher on concerns that the incoming Donald Trump administration’s policies could reignite inflation, leading to fewer rate cuts.

Markets have fully priced in a pause for the Fed’s January meeting.

Futures pricing also implied just 30 bps of easing in 2025, or one 25-bp cut, LSEG data showed, and that cut will most likely be in July or September.

Two weeks ago, the rates market had priced in 49 bps of cuts, or about two reductions of 25 bps each.

Indian government bonds

Comments

200 characters

India bond yields seen in thin range ahead of US inflation data

Buying continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 900 points

Rs10-11/unit fall in power tariff likely: Cabinet clears revised pacts with 14 IPPs

$25bn IT exports target: PM directs authorities to boost the IT base

Flat steel products: Govt likely to extend RD for 3 months

Finance, technology, and tourism sectors: Pakistan, Hong Kong for bolstering relations

Project’s COD changed: Member slams Nepra for overstepping authority

World Bank approves 10-year Country Partnership Framework

Power tariff may be reset annually from Jan 1

SEZs, industrial estates: New power provision system approved

No large-scale operations in KP: COAS

Read more stories