Print 2025-01-15

Punjab to start 100,000 small & medium-sized start-ups: Azma

Published 15 Jan, 2025

LAHORE: The Punjab government will initiate nearly 100,000 small and medium-sized start-ups, Information Minister Azma Bokhari said.

Announcing that the Punjab Cabinet has approved a unique finance scheme for the youth of Punjab under which the government will provide government land to youth without lease and offer interest-free loans of up to Rs 30 million. She stated that instead of being part of any “Fitna Group”, the progressive youth of Pakistan are now placing their hopes in Maryam Nawaz.

Talking to media, here Tuesday, Azma said “the work Maryam Nawaz is doing for the youth of Punjab is also desired by the youth in other provinces. The number of laptops for students is being increased to 40,000. Scholarships for deserving students in second and third years will also cover their fees,” she added.

Azma further said “today is a great day for the minorities in Punjab. After the Sikh Marriage Act, the Cabinet approved the Hindu-Sikh Marriage Act, which will be implemented throughout Punjab.” Through the ‘Kissan Card’, farmers have made purchases worth 46 billion rupees so far. The Punjab government has distributed more than 9,000 green tractors to farmers, she added.

She also mentioned that registration of all vehicles, including rickshaws, will be mandatory within six months in Punjab.

The Chief Minister has assigned a task to increase cotton production, and now cotton and sugarcane production will be monitored in the province. In the next two to three days, 28 electric buses will be seen on the roads of Lahore. Charging stations will be set up for these buses, and new depots will be established for double-decker buses, she said.

Azma Bokhari also revealed that the Cabinet has approved a dialysis program, increasing the funding for dialysis from Rs 700,000 to 1 million.

She said that “a special court will be established for overseas Pakistanis. The ‘Fitna Party’ used overseas Pakistanis to collect Zakat and charity to cause turmoil, but Maryam Nawaz is working to provide relief for their issues.”

She concluded by saying that the Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz, has doubled the Journalist Support Funds.

