Alleged HR violations: IK says will file formal complaint with IHRO

ISLAMABAD: The incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday said that he will write a letter to International Human Rights Organisations (IHRO) to highlight the alleged human rights violations against his party workers and leaders in Pakistan.

Speaking to reporters outside Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, after the hearing of the Toshakhana-II case against Khan and his wife, Khan’s lawyer Faisal Chaudhry, while quoting Khan, said that Khan would write a letter to IHRO and issue directives to PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, PTI’s secretary general Barrister Salman Akram Raja, Barrister Ali Zafar as well as his legal team to raise the issue of violations against PTI at international forums.

He said that Khan also emphasised that overseas Pakistanis would advocate for human rights issues in Pakistan on global platforms, stressing that Pakistan is a signatory to various human rights conventions, including those of the United Nations and the Commonwealth.

Chaudhry said that Khan rejected the accountability court judge’s claims that [Khan] did not appear before it during the previous Al-Qadir Trust case and said that he did not refuse to appear before it. He [Khan] was informed at 9: am that the accountability court judge had arrived atthe makeshift court at jail, he said while quoting Khan, adding that to this, he [Khan] told the jail staff that his legal team and media reached the courtroom, they replied in the negative. Khan further told jail staff that when his legal team and media reach the courtroom then inform him and he will come to the court.

Chaudhry quoting him said that Khan said he later he came to know the judge has gone.

However, according to the written order, Khan was summoned through jail superintendent to appear in court so that the final verdict could be announced but he refused to reply until his co-accused Bushra Bibi, his counsel and members of his family reached the court, he would not appear before the court.

