PRA set to expand tax net

LAHORE: The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA), with the assistance of the Punjab government, has announced a comprehensive strategy to identify and bring unregistered tax defaulters into the tax net.

Through utilizing the expertise of government officials at the district and tehsil levels, the PRA aims to gather data on unregistered individuals involved in various taxable services. At district level, the function of broadening of tax base is entrusted to Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), while at tehsil level the relevant Assistant Commissioners will oversee data collection.

Under the Punjab Sales Tax on Services Act, the initiative will target unregistered entities including marriage halls, hotels, motels, guest houses, catering, restaurants, cable TV operations, and internet services. Moreover, data relevant to builders, real estate agents, property dealers, automobile dealers, beauty parlours, salons, clinics, tour operators, commission agents, and a total of 21 identified service providers will be collected.

